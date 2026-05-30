Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMassive Dust Storm Sweeps Rajasthan, Rain Brings Relief From Heatwave

Massive Dust Storm Sweeps Rajasthan, Rain Brings Relief From Heatwave

A severe dust storm with winds up to 80 kmph disrupted life across Rajasthan, while rain in several districts brought respite from heatwave conditions.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 May 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Massive dust storm hit Rajasthan, disrupting normal life.
  • Strong winds uprooted trees and disrupted electricity supply.
  • Dust storms followed by rain brought heatwave relief.

Jaipur: A massive dust storm barrelled through several parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, disrupting normal life, though the accompanying rain brought some relief from the intense heatwave conditions.

Clouds of dust and sand engulfed many towns, reducing visibility to zero and forcing motorists to switch on headlights during the day. Winds initially picked up in Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar regions, reaching speeds of around 56 kmph, officials said.

Several places reported uprooting of trees and disruption in electricity supply due to strong winds. In Jaipur, a dust storm lasted approximately 10 minutes in the evening before giving way to rain The storm, triggered by a Western Disturbance, affected districts including Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Alwar and Sikar, while Jaipur witnessed strong winds followed by rain.

"We never imagined such a massive dust storm would engulf the city. It is the first time we have witnessed such an intense storm. The sky turned dark around 2 pm, almost like nightfall. People are moving with their vehicle headlights on, and normal life has been disrupted as we are facing several difficulties," a Churu resident told PTI Videos.

According to weather updates, a very severe dust storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph was moving across northwest Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur and Nagaur districts, and adjoining areas, during the afternoon.

Rainfall was also recorded in parts of the state, including Udaipur and other districts. Churu recorded 14.8 mm of rainfall, Pilani 10.4 mm and Sangaria in Hanumangarh 3.5 mm, officials said.

Dust storms were reported in Sri Ganganagar, with similar conditions witnessed in Churu and Bikaner. Dust clouds also covered areas such as Fatehpur and Laxmangarh in Sikar district.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Bihar Politics: Rabri Devi Refuses to Vacate Official Bungalow, Challenges Bihar Government Over Eviction Move

Published at : 30 May 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dust Storm Rajasthan Weather Heatwave Relief
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Massive Dust Storm Sweeps Rajasthan, Rain Brings Relief From Heatwave
Massive Dust Storm Sweeps Rajasthan, Rain Brings Relief From Heatwave
Cities
Rain Sweeps Delhi-NCR, Cloudy Skies Keep Temperatures Down
Rain Sweeps Delhi-NCR, Cloudy Skies Keep Temperatures Down
Cities
UP Consumers To Pay 10% More On Power Bills From June As UPPCL Imposes Fresh Fuel Surcharge
UP Power Bills To Rise 10% From June As UPPCL Imposes Fresh Fuel Surcharge
Cities
Caught On CCTV: Ghaziabad Teen Seen With Group Of Boys Moments Before Fatal Stabbing
Caught On CCTV: Ghaziabad Teen Seen With Group Of Boys Moments Before Fatal Stabbing
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rabri Devi Refuses to Vacate Official Bungalow, Challenges Bihar Government Over Eviction Move
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Says Non-Violence Is Supreme, But Action Is Necessary Against Threats
Education News: NTA Apologises After Technical Glitch Delays CUET UG 2026 Exam, Assures Fair Conduct
US-Iran Tensions: Pentagon Chief Issues Stern Warning, Vows to Block Tehran’s Nuclear Ambitions
J&K Weather Alert: Storm Uproots Trees in Gulmarg, Massive Fire Engulfs House in Himachal’s Kullu
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget