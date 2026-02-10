Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Arijit Singh Turns Down Aamir Khan’s Request, Steps Away From Playback For Classical Music

Arijit Singh steps away from playback singing to pursue classical music, despite Aamir Khan’s request to reconsider. Here’s why the singer chose a new path.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing has sparked widespread conversation across the film and music industries. While many initially feared that the singer was retiring from music altogether, Arijit has clarified that his journey is far from over. Instead, he is choosing a different path, one rooted in Indian classical traditions. Even a personal request from Aamir Khan could not sway his resolve.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan’s Lahore 1947 Locks Independence Day Week Release

Arijit Singh’s Shift From Playback To Classical Music

Through a note shared on his private X account, Arijit revealed that he is distancing himself from playback singing to focus on classical music. The announcement surprised fans but also drew admiration for its honesty.

Shortly after, Arijit gave audiences a glimpse of this transition during a surprise appearance with sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium. The performance marked a rare moment where the singer stepped into a space that prioritised discipline and depth over spectacle. Arijit later admitted that he felt “nervous”, acknowledging the demands of classical expression.

An Insider’s Perspective On Arijit’s Decision

Music producer and entrepreneur Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, who met Arijit backstage that evening, offered insight into the singer’s mindset. Sharing a photograph from the concert, Meghdut wrote, “Met Arijit Singh backstage tonight before his surprise performance with Anoushka Shankar, and I think I realised why he has chosen to stop playback singing and perhaps return to his classical roots.”

He observed that Arijit arrived without any trace of celebrity entitlement. “He wasn’t in a bubble of fame. He walked in quietly, greeted Pt. Bikram Ghosh with deep humility touching his feet in true guru-shishya parampara and spoke like someone who is still learning every day. There was no ego, just complete devotion to his craft.”

‘Done With Music Being A Machine’

Reflecting on the performance, Meghdut described Arijit singing Maya Bhara Rati, composed by Pt. Ravi Shankar, alongside Anoushka Shankar. “No big screens, no fireworks, just him, his guitar, and an audience glued to every note.”

He summed up Arijit’s choice poignantly: “He’s not done with music. He’s done with music being a machine. He’s choosing art over algorithms, heart over hustle.”

Aamir Khan Tried To Convince Him

Arijit officially announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27, stating that he would complete previously signed commitments, including Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan.

Sharing a post from Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir wrote, “Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din.”

 
 
 
 
 
Later, speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Aamir addressed his meeting with Arijit in West Bengal. “I was in Murshidabad a few days ago. I wasn’t there to convince Arijit not to quit singing for films. Though I did try my best to make him reconsider, it was in vain. He seems to have made up his mind,” he said.

On Arijit’s contribution to the film, Aamir added, “The film has five songs, and he sings all of them. He has absolutely nailed them. Such a talent—and such a lovely person. It’s sad for films and for all of us who are his fans.”

Life Beyond Films And What Lies Ahead

Despite stepping away from playback, Arijit has assured fans that music remains central to his life. He recently confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Amaal Mallik, responding to a fan query with a simple “Happening.”

Independent musicians such as Lucky Ali and Palash Sen have also expressed support for Arijit’s decision, echoing long-standing concerns about the pressures within the film-driven music ecosystem.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Arijit Singh stepping away from playback singing?

Arijit Singh is shifting his focus to Indian classical music. He wants to move away from the commercial aspects of playback singing and delve deeper into artistic expression.

Has Arijit Singh retired from music altogether?

No, Arijit Singh has not retired from music. He is changing his approach and prioritizing classical music over playback singing for films.

Did Aamir Khan try to convince Arijit Singh to continue playback singing?

Yes, Aamir Khan did try to persuade Arijit Singh to reconsider his decision. However, Arijit seems to have made up his mind.

What is Arijit Singh's new musical direction?

He is focusing on Indian classical music, emphasizing discipline and depth over spectacle. He has expressed a desire to move away from music being produced like a machine.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Arijit Singh Bollywood ENtertainment News
