Arvind Kejriwal Carried Raghav Chadha On His Shoulders During Wedding With Parineeti Chopra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wedding priest revealed strict security, photo deletions required.

Family members, including Priyanka Chopra's mother, asked to delete photos.

Politicians like Arvind Kejriwal were like family, celebrating joyfully.

Parineeti Chopra surprised Raghav with a pre-ceremony video.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha, who are parents to baby boy Neer, tied the knot in an intimate Hindu wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur in 2023. The priest who officiated their wedding has now revealed surprising details from the ceremony - ranging from strict security arrangements to the involvement of high-profile guests. He also claimed that the then Delhi Chief Minister lifted Raghav Chadha on his shoulders during the ceremony.

Ankit Batra, an engineer-turned-priest, shared anecdotes from the grand wedding on his YouTube channel, Voice of Vows.

Family Asked To Delete Photos, Videos

In the video, Batra described the wedding as one of the most private celebrity ceremonies he had ever witnessed. According to him, the security arrangements at the venue were extremely strict, so much so that even Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, was asked to delete photos from her phone.

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“Imagine a wedding so private that even the bride’s parents were asked to delete photos. The wedding baraat arrived on boats under a security blanket tighter than the G20 summit,” Batra claimed in the video.

He further added that the baraat travelled from the Taj hotel to The Leela Palace in Udaipur by boat. However, once inside the venue, security measures reportedly became even stricter.

“The baraat came from the Taj hotel across the water on boats. It was majestic, but inside it was a fortress. No photos, no videos,” he alleged.

Batra also claimed that even family members were asked to delete pictures taken during the ceremony. “Even Madhu Chopra was asked to delete photos she had taken on her phone. That’s how serious they were about protecting the sanctity of the moment,” he said.

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Sharing further details, Batra revealed that the wedding pheras lasted around one hour and 20 minutes. “It wasn’t just chanting; it was a conversation,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal Carried Raghav Chadha On Shoulders

The video also mentioned the presence of political leaders, including Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal. According to Batra, they were deeply involved in the celebrations and treated like close family members.

“They weren’t just guests. They were like family, the best men of the groom. They were dancing and even carrying Raghav Chadha on their shoulders,” he claimed.

Batra further revealed that Parineeti had recorded a special surprise video for Raghav ahead of the ceremony. The wedding rituals later continued with the jai mala ceremony followed by the pheras.

Parineeti, Raghav Love Story

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reportedly first met at a conference in London. Over time, they grew close, began dating, and eventually got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. They tied the knot in September 2023 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur and later welcomed their son, Neer, in October 2025.