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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Reacts To Twisha Sharma Death Case; Says ‘Think About Marriage Only After…’

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Twisha Sharma Death Case; Says ‘Think About Marriage Only After…’

Following the death of Twisha Sharma by suicide, Kangana Ranaut urged women to become financially independent before getting married.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 19 May 2026 09:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut urges women to prioritize careers over marriage.
  • Ranaut reacts to tragic deaths of young married women.
  • Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma found dead in Bhopal.
  • Sharma's family alleges dowry harassment; in-laws booked.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to react to “tragic news about married young women” after former Miss Pune contestant Twisha Sharma was found dead at her Bhopal home. She also urged women to prioritise financial independence, and stated that their career should come before everything else.

The 40-year-old actor shared her thoughts via Instagram Stories.

Kangana Ranaut On Twisha Sharma Death

“So much tragic news about married young women comes up every day, many of these young, educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married,” a part of her long note stated.

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She even advised young women to be their own hero. “My advice to young women out there which no social media or fashion / dating/ wedding / make up industry is telling you. Your career is more important than anyone else in your life,” the actor further wrote, before adding, “Think about marriage only after you are independent, please you have to be your own hero no one is coming to save you, what you do and who you are is more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want, don’t listen to anyone.”

Twisha Sharma Death Case

Former Miss Pune contestant Twisha Sharma was found dead on May 12 at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. Sharma was reportedly taken to a hospital by her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, retired district judge Giribala Singh, after her condition deteriorated. Doctors declared her dead on arrival, and hospital authorities informed the police around 11 pm.

Following this, her in-laws have been booked in a dowry death case along with other related charges.

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Twisha Sharma, originally from Noida, had met Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024. They got married in December 2025 and had been together for around five months. Her in-laws have claimed that she was a troubled personality and accused her of drug use and living with a psychotic disorder, NDTV reported. 

On the other hand, Sharma’s family has alleged that she was subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment after marriage. They have also accused the in-laws of dowry-related abuse and attempting to destroy evidence following her death.

Her brother, Harshit Sharma, has claimed that the harassment began soon after the wedding and continued thereafter.

In response to the allegations, Bhopal police have constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe all aspects of the case.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416) 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kangana Ranaut react to the news about Twisha Sharma?

Kangana Ranaut reacted to tragic news about married young women, specifically mentioning Twisha Sharma's death. She expressed concern about the societal abandonment of daughters after marriage.

What advice did Kangana Ranaut give to young women?

Kangana advised young women to prioritize their career above all else. She urged them to achieve financial independence before considering marriage and to be their own heroes.

Who was Twisha Sharma and what happened to her?

Twisha Sharma was a former Miss Pune contestant found dead at her home in Bhopal. Her in-laws have been booked in a dowry death case following her death.

What are the allegations regarding Twisha Sharma's death?

Sharma's family alleges mental and physical harassment and dowry-related abuse by her in-laws. Her in-laws claim she had a troubled personality and issues with drug use and a psychotic disorder.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 09:32 PM (IST)
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KANGANA RANAUT Twisha Sharma
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