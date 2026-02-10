Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan’s Lahore 1947 Locks Independence Day Week Release

Aamir Khan Productions confirms August 13, 2026 release for Lahore 1947. The Sunny Deol-starrer marks a first-time collaboration with director Rajkumar Santoshi.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
A major period drama rooted in history is officially heading to cinemas next Independence Day week. Aamir Khan Productions has confirmed that Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, will arrive in theatres on August 13, 2026, setting the stage for a big patriotic box-office moment.

First-Time Collaboration Brings Heavyweights Together

Lahore 1947 marks a significant first in Hindi cinema, bringing together Sunny Deol, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, and producer Aamir Khan for the first time on a single project. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film draws attention not just for its scale but also for the names attached to it.

Speaking about the project, Aamir Khan said, "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film." The statement adds an emotional layer to the film, linking it closely with Dharmendra’s legacy.

Cast, Music And Creative Team

The ensemble cast includes Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, and Ali Fazal, alongside Sunny Deol in the lead. The film’s music is composed by A R Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar, further raising expectations.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Lahore 1947 is based on Professor Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, placing the narrative firmly against the backdrop of Partition-era trauma and resilience.

Independence Day Week And Box Office Buzz

The August 13 release positions Lahore 1947 squarely within the Independence Day holiday window, traditionally one of the most lucrative periods for theatrical releases. The date also fuels speculation about a potential box-office clash with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, which is reportedly eyeing a similar timeframe, though no official confirmation has been made by its makers.

For Sunny Deol, the film follows the strong box-office performance of Border 2, which released on January 23 and continues to run successfully in theatres.

Why Lahore 1947 Is Generating Strong Anticipation

Beyond its release timing, the film is drawing attention for multiple reasons, Sunny Deol’s reunion with large-scale patriotic storytelling, Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen after several years, and the creative weight of names like Santoshi, Rahman, and Akhtar.

As Independence Day 2026 approaches, the question remains: will Lahore 1947 emerge as the defining historical drama of the festive season?

Published at : 10 Feb 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
