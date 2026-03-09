Who Is UK07 Rider? Anurag Dobhal’s Net Worth, YouTube Success And Luxury Collection

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Moto-vlogger Anurag Dobhal, better known online as UK07 Rider, has recently become the centre of attention on social media. The popular YouTuber surprised fans after sharing a lengthy vlog in which he spoke openly about personal struggles, family tensions and the mental pressure he has been experiencing.

The video quickly went viral, prompting many followers to express concern about his wellbeing. Amid the growing discussion around him, curiosity has also surged about his life, career and financial success. So, how wealthy is the man behind one of India’s most recognised moto-vlogging channels?

Who Is Anurag Dobhal?

(Image Source: Twitter/@UrbanAsian)

Anurag Dobhal is an Indian YouTuber, moto-vlogger and social media influencer who gained widespread fame under the name UK07 Rider. His YouTube channel boasts more than 7.8 million subscribers, while his Instagram account has over 7.6 million followers.

His content largely revolves around motorcycles, road trips, lifestyle moments and travel adventures. Over the years, these videos have attracted millions of viewers and helped him build a strong digital presence.

In 2023, he also appeared on Bigg Boss Season 17, which further boosted his public profile. Many fans now regard him as one of the most prominent moto-vloggers in the world.

What Is Anurag Dobhal’s Net Worth?

According to various reports, Anurag Dobhal’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore.

His income mainly comes from multiple sources, including:

YouTube advertising revenue

Brand sponsorships and endorsements

Social media collaborations

Public appearances and partnerships

Reports suggest that his monthly earnings may range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, depending largely on YouTube views, brand deals and other business collaborations.

His lifestyle often reflects this success, with glimpses of luxury vehicles, powerful motorcycles and properties regularly appearing in his vlogs.

A Garage Worth Crores

Dobhal has invested heavily in his passion for vehicles. In one of his YouTube videos, he revealed that he purchased a large garage space worth around Rs 8 crore specifically to store his cars and motorcycles.

Interestingly, the land was initially intended for building a family home. However, he later decided to convert it into a dedicated garage for his collection.

Reports also claim that he bought land in Dehradun worth approximately Rs 3 crore, which is said to be registered in his mother’s name.

Luxury Bikes And Cars Collection

(Image Source: Twitter/@Rishabhsaini_09)

As a passionate biker, Anurag Dobhal owns several high-performance motorcycles. The combined value of his bike collection is reportedly over Rs 8 crore.

Some of the standout machines in his garage include:

Kawasaki Ninja H2 – around Rs 79.90 lakh

BMW S 1000 RR – approximately Rs 22.15 lakh

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

Suzuki Hayabusa

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

He also owns bikes such as BMW G 310 GS, KTM RC 200 and Bajaj Avenger 200.

Alongside his superbikes, Dobhal has a number of luxury cars, including:

Lamborghini Huracan

Toyota Supra MK5

Toyota Hilux

Ford Mustang GT

Mahindra Thar

Kia Sonet

Toyota Fortuner

These vehicles frequently feature in his travel and lifestyle content.

The Recent Incident That Shocked Fans

On 7 March, Dobhal went live on Instagram while riding at high speed. During the stream, he crashed into a divider, after which the live broadcast abruptly ended.

Viewers were alarmed because he appeared emotional during the ride and described it as his “last ride.” The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Following the incident, he was admitted to hospital. He was initially taken to Subharti Hospital and later moved to the ICU.

His manager later shared an update stating that he is now stable, although he sustained some injuries and remains under medical care.

The Personal Struggles He Revealed

Shortly before the incident, Dobhal uploaded a vlog discussing his mental health and family difficulties.

In the video, he claimed that his family had issues with his inter-caste marriage and did not allow his wife Ritika to enter the house. He also alleged that he had lost relationships and financial support due to the conflict, and said his wife had left him.

Dobhal further stated that if anything were to happen to him, his parents, brother Kalam and sister Shreya should be held responsible.