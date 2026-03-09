Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Who Is UK07 Rider? Anurag Dobhal's Net Worth, YouTube Success And Luxury Collection

Who Is UK07 Rider? Anurag Dobhal’s Net Worth, YouTube Success And Luxury Collection

Know the net worth of popular moto-vlogger Anurag Dobhal. From his YouTube success and luxury bike collection to recent controversies, here’s everything about the influencer.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
Moto-vlogger Anurag Dobhal, better known online as UK07 Rider, has recently become the centre of attention on social media. The popular YouTuber surprised fans after sharing a lengthy vlog in which he spoke openly about personal struggles, family tensions and the mental pressure he has been experiencing.

The video quickly went viral, prompting many followers to express concern about his wellbeing. Amid the growing discussion around him, curiosity has also surged about his life, career and financial success. So, how wealthy is the man behind one of India’s most recognised moto-vlogging channels?

ALSO READ: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Under Observation After Crash; Manager Shares Update

Who Is Anurag Dobhal?

(Image Source: Twitter/@UrbanAsian)
(Image Source: Twitter/@UrbanAsian)

Anurag Dobhal is an Indian YouTuber, moto-vlogger and social media influencer who gained widespread fame under the name UK07 Rider. His YouTube channel boasts more than 7.8 million subscribers, while his Instagram account has over 7.6 million followers.

His content largely revolves around motorcycles, road trips, lifestyle moments and travel adventures. Over the years, these videos have attracted millions of viewers and helped him build a strong digital presence.

In 2023, he also appeared on Bigg Boss Season 17, which further boosted his public profile. Many fans now regard him as one of the most prominent moto-vloggers in the world.

What Is Anurag Dobhal’s Net Worth?

According to various reports, Anurag Dobhal’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore.

His income mainly comes from multiple sources, including:

  • YouTube advertising revenue
  • Brand sponsorships and endorsements
  • Social media collaborations
  • Public appearances and partnerships

Reports suggest that his monthly earnings may range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, depending largely on YouTube views, brand deals and other business collaborations.

His lifestyle often reflects this success, with glimpses of luxury vehicles, powerful motorcycles and properties regularly appearing in his vlogs.

A Garage Worth Crores

Dobhal has invested heavily in his passion for vehicles. In one of his YouTube videos, he revealed that he purchased a large garage space worth around Rs 8 crore specifically to store his cars and motorcycles.

Interestingly, the land was initially intended for building a family home. However, he later decided to convert it into a dedicated garage for his collection.

Reports also claim that he bought land in Dehradun worth approximately Rs 3 crore, which is said to be registered in his mother’s name.

Luxury Bikes And Cars Collection

(Image Source: Twitter/@Rishabhsaini_09)
(Image Source: Twitter/@Rishabhsaini_09)

As a passionate biker, Anurag Dobhal owns several high-performance motorcycles. The combined value of his bike collection is reportedly over Rs 8 crore.

Some of the standout machines in his garage include:

  • Kawasaki Ninja H2 – around Rs 79.90 lakh
  • BMW S 1000 RR – approximately Rs 22.15 lakh
  • BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
  • Suzuki Hayabusa
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

He also owns bikes such as BMW G 310 GS, KTM RC 200 and Bajaj Avenger 200.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Alongside his superbikes, Dobhal has a number of luxury cars, including:

  • Lamborghini Huracan
  • Toyota Supra MK5
  • Toyota Hilux
  • Ford Mustang GT
  • Mahindra Thar
  • Kia Sonet
  • Toyota Fortuner

These vehicles frequently feature in his travel and lifestyle content.

The Recent Incident That Shocked Fans

On 7 March, Dobhal went live on Instagram while riding at high speed. During the stream, he crashed into a divider, after which the live broadcast abruptly ended.

Viewers were alarmed because he appeared emotional during the ride and described it as his “last ride.” The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Following the incident, he was admitted to hospital. He was initially taken to Subharti Hospital and later moved to the ICU.

His manager later shared an update stating that he is now stable, although he sustained some injuries and remains under medical care.

The Personal Struggles He Revealed

Shortly before the incident, Dobhal uploaded a vlog discussing his mental health and family difficulties.

In the video, he claimed that his family had issues with his inter-caste marriage and did not allow his wife Ritika to enter the house. He also alleged that he had lost relationships and financial support due to the conflict, and said his wife had left him.

Dobhal further stated that if anything were to happen to him, his parents, brother Kalam and sister Shreya should be held responsible.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is UK07 Rider?

UK07 Rider, whose real name is Anurag Dobhal, is a popular Indian YouTuber, moto-vlogger, and social media influencer. He is known for his motorcycle content, travel adventures, and lifestyle vlogs.

What is Anurag Dobhal's estimated net worth?

Anurag Dobhal's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore. His income is primarily generated from YouTube advertising, brand sponsorships, and social media collaborations.

What kind of luxury vehicles does Anurag Dobhal own?

Anurag Dobhal owns a collection of high-performance motorcycles valued over Rs 8 crore, including a Kawasaki Ninja H2 and BMW S 1000 RR. He also owns luxury cars like a Lamborghini Huracan and a Toyota Supra MK5.

What happened during Anurag Dobhal's recent live stream?

During a live stream on March 7th, Anurag Dobhal crashed into a divider while riding at high speed. The broadcast ended abruptly, causing concern among his viewers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
