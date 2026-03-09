UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Under Observation After Crash; Manager Shares Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







YouTuber and former Bigg Boss contestant Anurag Dobhal, widely known online as UK07 Rider, remains under medical observation following a serious car crash on the Delhi–Dehradun highway. The incident occurred while he was reportedly streaming live on Instagram, drawing widespread concern among his followers.

Dobhal sustained injuries in the accident and was quickly taken to hospital. His manager later confirmed that he had been placed in the intensive care unit (ICU). As new updates emerged, it was revealed that his wife, Ritika Chauhan Dobhal, along with her family, had visited him at the hospital.

ALSO READ: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Seen Smiling In ICU After Disturbing Live-Streamed Car Crash - WATCH

Manager Shares Health Update From Hospital

(Image Source: Instagram/@rohitsometimes)

Providing the latest information on Dobhal’s condition, his manager Rohit Panday posted a message on Instagram requesting privacy and urging people not to spread rumours.

He wrote, “Update: Close friends, Bhabhi, and her family are currently at the hospital with him. He is still under observation. Please do not spread rumours or misinformation. Also, let’s not target or spread hate towards anyone at this time. We are monitoring the situation. Let’s all pray for him and hope for his speedy recovery.”

Earlier, Panday had also confirmed that the content creator had been shifted to another medical facility and admitted to the ICU for further monitoring.

In a previous message, he said, “He has been moved to another hospital, currently in the ICU, so please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors and everyone else. Thanks to the people who have been supporting us, especially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him. Aap log bhagwan ho sach me (you people are truly God).”

Crash Occurred During Instagram Live Session

Reports suggest that the accident took place on Saturday night while Dobhal was driving on the Delhi–Dehradun highway. According to information cited by The Times of India, more than 80,000 viewers were watching his Instagram Live session at the time.

During the broadcast, Dobhal was reportedly emotional and referred to the journey as his “final drive” before the crash occurred. The vehicle, an SUV, was said to be travelling at around 160 km/h when it collided with a divider.

A police official reportedly informed the publication that the incident happened around 10:20 pm as Dobhal was travelling from Meerut towards Delhi. The vehicle crashed near Hawa Hawai Restaurant, struck the divider and crossed into the opposite lane before flipping multiple times.

Reports Claim Father Has Disowned Him

The accident comes amid reports of a strained relationship between Dobhal and his family. According to several reports, his father has issued a public notice in a local newspaper stating that he has disowned both Dobhal and his wife.

The notice reportedly reads:

“I hereby declare that my son Anurag Dobhal and my daughter-in-law Ritika Chauhan Dobhal, disinherit all my movable and immovable property. They will be responsible for any future actions or transactions undertaken by them; my family and I will have no responsibility. Jagdamba Prasad Dobhal, son of the late Narayan Dutt Dobhal.”

The development has further intensified attention around the YouTuber’s personal life.