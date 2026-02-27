Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Loyal Men’ Post Leaves Fans Guessing, They Ask ‘What Would Have Happened?’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media account to post a cryptic post that has been gaining traction. His 5670th post on X (formerly Twitter) was published in the wee hours of Friday, February 27.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Tweet

Big B shared a post on loyal men. He wrote, “Loyal men are found in every corner of the world, but unfortunately, the earth is round.” He signed off with “ef ba”. Although the reason behind his post remains unclear, it quickly caught the attention of fans, who began dissecting its meaning.

But before taking a look at the reactions, here’s what the 83-year-old actor shared.

T 5670 -

" loyal men are found in every corner of the World but unfortunately the Earth is round "



~ ef ba — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 26, 2026

Fans Decode His Cryptic Post

One social media user said, “That line hits harder than expected.”

Another asked, “That's a witty twist. So where do we seek loyalty?”

“Big B's dropping some serious philosophical tea. Guess finding loyal people is hard enough without geography being a factor too,” wrote a third.

A fourth wondered, “A tweet like this at 3:20 AM, that too on a Friday Morning. What would have happened?”

“Bhai, overthinking celebrities ko bhi hoti hai (Even celebrities overthink). Not a big deal, chill everyone,” commented a fifth.

Kalki 2

On the professional front, Bachchan is currently shooting for the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. He shared the update in a detailed Tumblr post, mentioning that he missed meeting fans on Sunday due to his shooting schedule in Hyderabad. “Work first, rest later,” he wrote.

The veteran actor also posted behind-the-scenes images from the set, dressed as Ashwatthama, offering fans a glimpse into the ongoing shoot.

He also reunited with Kamal Haasan on set after nearly four decades. The two were last seen together in Geraftaar. He also shared photos of their hug.

The actor wrote, “Meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN… we shall be working together after ages… last in Giraftaar… Kalki 2 has begun work… and shall ever cherish the love and affection of the anticipated presence on the Sunday… but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday… My love.”