Amitabh Bachchan's 'Loyal Men' Post Leaves Fans Guessing, They Ask 'What Would Have Happened?'

Amitabh Bachchan is currently filming Kalki 2898 AD sequel and even reunited with Kamal Haasan after nearly four decades since Geraftaar.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media account to post a cryptic post that has been gaining traction. His 5670th post on X (formerly Twitter) was published in the wee hours of Friday, February 27. 

Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Tweet 

Big B shared a post on loyal men. He wrote, “Loyal men are found in every corner of the world, but unfortunately, the earth is round.” He signed off with “ef ba”. Although the reason behind his post remains unclear, it quickly caught the attention of fans, who began dissecting its meaning.

But before taking a look at the reactions, here’s what the 83-year-old actor shared. 

Fans Decode His Cryptic Post

One social media user said, “That line hits harder than expected.”

Another asked, “That's a witty twist. So where do we seek loyalty?”

“Big B's dropping some serious philosophical tea. Guess finding loyal people is hard enough without geography being a factor too,” wrote a third. 

A fourth wondered, “A tweet like this at 3:20 AM, that too on a Friday Morning. What would have happened?”

“Bhai, overthinking celebrities ko bhi hoti hai (Even celebrities overthink). Not a big deal, chill everyone,” commented a fifth. 

Kalki 2

On the professional front, Bachchan is currently shooting for the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. He shared the update in a detailed Tumblr post, mentioning that he missed meeting fans on Sunday due to his shooting schedule in Hyderabad. “Work first, rest later,” he wrote.

The veteran actor also posted behind-the-scenes images from the set, dressed as Ashwatthama, offering fans a glimpse into the ongoing shoot.

He also reunited with Kamal Haasan on set after nearly four decades. The two were last seen together in Geraftaar. He also shared photos of their hug. 

The actor wrote, “Meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN… we shall be working together after ages… last in Giraftaar… Kalki 2 has begun work… and shall ever cherish the love and affection of the anticipated presence on the Sunday… but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday… My love.” 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Amitabh Bachchan post on his social media?

Amitabh Bachchan posted a cryptic tweet stating, 'Loyal men are found in every corner of the world, but unfortunately, the earth is round.' The reason behind the post remains unclear.

What did fans interpret from Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet?

Fans debated the meaning of the tweet, with some finding it philosophical and others questioning where to find loyalty. Some speculated about what might have prompted the tweet.

What is Amitabh Bachchan currently working on?

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for the sequel to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad. He was seen on set dressed as Ashwatthama.

Did Amitabh Bachchan reunite with anyone on the Kalki 2898 AD set?

Yes, Amitabh Bachchan reunited with actor Kamal Haasan on the set of Kalki 2898 AD. They last worked together nearly four decades ago in the film Geraftaar.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan


