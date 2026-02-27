Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently out on interim bail in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, has described himself as a “walking cheque book”. His statement comes weeks after he claimed he had no money before surrendering at Tihar Jail following a court order. Earlier, the actor had said, “I don’t have money. I can’t find any other option. I’m all alone here. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.” However, after the Delhi High Court granted him interim relief by suspending his sentence until March 18, Yadav appeared to change his stance, now asserting that he earns money, helps others earn, and supports several households.

Rajpal Yadav Calls Himself A ‘Walking Cheque Book’

In an interview with NDTV, Rajpal Yadav said, “I cannot comment on this right now, but I want to say that I am surrounded by money. Rajpal is a walking cheque book. I earn money, I help others earn money, and many households depend on this.”

Rajpal also spoke about his brief political journey and clarified why he stepped away from politics. He said, “In 2019, I left politics because I simply wanted to serve my people.”

‘Bollywood Was With Me’

After walking out of Tihar jail on interim bail, Rajpal Yadav thanked his supporters and said that “Bollywood was with him”.

“It’s been 30 years in Bollywood. I’ve had the support of the entire country and even the world - that’s why I’ve been able to do so many films. Everyone in Indian cinema was with me and still stands by me. I followed the High Court’s orders. I received support from everyone, even those who aren’t on social media are also my supporters. From childhood to 55, everyone has stood by me. Everyone I’ve shared a bond with has supported me. Bollywood has given me love,” Rajpal Yadav had said.

He added, “The ink on my thumb had not even dried when I came straight here to attend my niece’s wedding. I didn’t even get the chance to invite my people. Within 24 hours of being released, I had to come here. The people who helped me and whose names are being mentioned have not been with me since today; they have been with me since the beginning of my journey in cinema and have always supported me. I don’t want to make them feel small by just saying ‘thank you,’ because ‘thank you’ is a very small gesture.”

Later, in an Instagram post, he expressed gratitude towards people who stood by him. “Aap sabhi ke pyar aur sath ke lie dil se dhanywad [Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support].”

Rajpal Yadav Returns To Work

According to reports, several members of the Hindi film industry financially supported Rajpal during this difficult time, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa, and Mika Singh.

Reports suggest that after being released on bail, Yadav has returned to work and resumed shooting for Welcome to the Jungle.