On Jimmy Fallon Show, Priyanka Chopra Reveals She's Been Filming Rajamouli's Varanasi For 14 Months

Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu starrer, Varanasi, is shot in IMAX format and slated for a worldwide release in April 2027.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 12:10 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Priyanka Chopra appeared on the talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her upcoming action-adventure film The Bluff. In the film, she plays Ercell, a mother hiding a dark past as the feared pirate Bloody Mary. During her conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Chopra also spoke about her return to Indian cinema after a six-to-seven-year hiatus.

‘Have Been Shooting Varanasi For 14 Months’

When Fallon brought up the viral poster of Varanasi and asked whether it marked her comeback to Indian films, Chopra confirmed the news.

“Yes, I haven’t done an Indian movie in almost six or seven years. This one is called Varanasi and it is directed by SS Rajamouli, who is one of India’s most incredibly talented directors. It’s going to be an adventure,” she said, adding that she is “very excited” about the project that is slated for a worldwide release in April 2027.

ALSO READ| ‘The Bluff’ Twitter Review: Priyanka Chopra’s Fierce Action Avatar Wins Applause As Prime Video Thriller Sparks Debate

Fallon went on to say that “the rumours are it’s just epic,” before steering the conversation towards the scale of the production and the format in which the film is being shot.

She further revealed that the film is being shot in IMAX format. “We’ve shot in IMAX format, so it’s meant for IMAX theatres. It’s going to be great,” she shared, confirming that the film will have a global release.

When asked whether filming is still underway, Chopra responded, “We’ve been shooting for 14 months, and we’ll continue for another six.” Fallon reacted playfully, saying, “Another six months? Priyanka, you go big!”

ALSO READ| Varanasi Release Date: SS Rajamouli Confirms When Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra Film Will Hit Theatres

Both of them then add, “Go big or go home.”

About Varanasi

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is slated for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027, coinciding with the festive occasions of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, followed by Ambedkar Jayanti and Ram Navami, potentially giving the film an extended holiday run at the box office.

The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudra, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Priyanka Chopra's new Indian film called and who is directing it?

Priyanka Chopra's new Indian film is called Varanasi and it is directed by SS Rajamouli.

When is the worldwide release date for the film Varanasi?

The film Varanasi is slated for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027.

What format is the film Varanasi being shot in?

The film Varanasi is being shot in IMAX format and is intended for IMAX theaters.

Who are the main actors in the film Varanasi?

The film Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu as Rudra, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha.

Published at : 27 Feb 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
