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HomeEntertainmentAlpha Teaser Out: Bobby Deol Trains Alia Bhatt For Mission 'First Kill' In YRF Spy Universe

Alpha Teaser Out: Bobby Deol Trains Alia Bhatt For Mission 'First Kill' In YRF Spy Universe

The Alpha teaser is finally out, introducing Alia Bhatt as Sia, trained by Bobby Deol for her first mission on her 18th birthday. Fans call it "a banger" and "too good."

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alpha teaser released, unveiling Alia Bhatt's spy origin story.
  • Bobby Deol's character gives Alia first classified mission.
  • Sia is rigorously trained since childhood for covert operations.
  • Shiv Rawail directs first female-led YRF Spy chapter.

Finally, the teaser of the much-awaited Alpha is out! On Wednesday, makers of the spy thriller shared the film's first glimpse, welcoming viewers to a new chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. With Alia Bhatt leading the cast, Alpha presents the origin story of a young operative groomed for high-risk missions.

Alpha Teaser Out

The teaser begins with Sia, Alia's character, celebrating her 18th birthday at a restaurant alongside her dad, Bobby Deol. The celebration takes an unexpected turn when he hands her a mysterious gift containing a coded message. Bobby's character declares, "You are going on your first mission on your 18th birthday. What could be more special than this?"

 

The tone darkens swiftly, unveiling Sia's upbringing and intense training regimen. The teaser reveals she has undergone years of training since childhood as part of a classified programme. Alia appears in action-packed sequences, engaging in hand-to-hand combat, covert operations, and confronting intense situations.

The mysterious Alpha insignia linked to the secret organisation stands out as a major highlight, with Sia's life dedicated to preparing for a future within this highly classified network. Sharvari's look remains unrevealed for now.

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Fans Call Teaser A Banger

Once the teaser debuted, fans overwhelmed social media with reactions. "Come back ho to lord boby jaisa," one user said. "This is a banger, honestly," another added. "Something promising," read another comment. One user remarked, "Too Good." "Action scenes are quite good," wrote another. "Are we even ready for this?" commented yet another.

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Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, succeeding films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Sharvari, R. Madhavan, and Anil Kapoor also hold key roles. Aditya Chopra produces the film, with Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan writing the screenplay. Alpha will arrive in theatres on July 10, 2026.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the movie Alpha about?

Alpha is a spy thriller that showcases the origin story of Sia, a young operative trained for high-risk missions. It is a new chapter in the YRF Spy Universe.

Who stars in the lead role in Alpha?

Alia Bhatt stars as the lead character, Sia. Bobby Deol plays her father, and Sharvari, R. Madhavan, and Anil Kapoor also have key roles.

When is Alpha scheduled to be released?

Alpha is set to hit theatres on July 10, 2026. It is the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alpha Teaser Release Date Alpha Teaser Time Alpha Teaser Alia Bhatt Alpha Teaser Video Alpha Teaser YRF Alpha Teaser New Teaser Alpha
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