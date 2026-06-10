Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja passed away at 84.

Chief Minister Vijay paid homage, announced full state honours.

State honours recognize his transformative contributions to Tamil cinema.

Film industry previously appealed for these state honours.

Tamil Nadu has plunged into mourning after legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja passed away at 84. In an emotional tribute, Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay visited the late director's Neelangarai residence in Chennai, garlanding his mortal remains. The CM announced full state honours for Bharathiraja's final rites, calling it a fitting tribute to a towering figure whose contribution to Tamil cinema remains unmatched. The film industry mourns the loss of "Iyakkunar Imayam," who transformed Tamil filmmaking with realistic rural storytelling.

CM Vijay's Emotional Visit And Tribute

Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday paid his last respects to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, remembering him as a towering figure whose contribution to Tamil cinema will remain unmatched. The Chief Minister visited the residence of the late director in Chennai and paid homage by garlanding his mortal remains.

Expressing solidarity with the filmmaker's family, friends, and admirers, Vijay announced that Bharathiraja would be accorded state honours during his final rites as a mark of respect for his immense contribution to cinema.

Official Quote On State Honours

In his formal tribute, CM Vijay stated: "In tribute to Mr. Bharathiraja's contributions to the film industry, state honors will be accorded during his final journey as a mark of respect". Vijay described Bharathiraja's passing as an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema.

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Industry's Request For State Honours

The appeal for state honours came from the film industry itself. TFAPA has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to grant state honours to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja after his death at 84, the announcement noted. The association's message read: "We appeal to Hon. @CMOTamilnadu Thiru @TVKVijayHQ sir to accord State Honours to Thiru Bharathirajaa during his last rites, as a fitting tribute".

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Bharathiraja's Legacy

Bharathiraja, credited with transforming Tamil cinema, died in Chennai on Wednesday at the age of 84 following age-related health issues. Fondly known as Iyakkunar Imayam, he passed away, marking the end of an era that redefined Tamil filmmaking with realism and rural storytelling.

His iconic opening words, "En Iniya Tamil Makkale...", remain etched in the hearts of audiences across Tamil Nadu. His films reflected the soul of the soil and the richness of human emotions with unmatched authenticity. His contributions have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, inspiring generations of filmmakers and artists.