India-Bound Plane Hit By US Strike At Mashhad Airport, Iran Calls It 'War Crime'

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An airstrike by the United States at Mashhad Airport in Iran has reportedly damaged an aircraft belonging to Mahan Air, disrupting a planned humanitarian mission to India.

The aircraft was stationed at Mashhad International Airport and was scheduled to fly to New Delhi this week as part of an aid operation. The mission aimed to transport essential humanitarian supplies, including medicines, for the Iranian people, news agency PTI reported, citing Iranian officials.

"Mahan Air aircraft was hit by the US in an airstrike at Mashhad Airport. The plane was reportethik dly scheduled to fly to Delhi for humanitarian aid," news agency ANI quoted Iranian sources as saying.

US officials have not yet corroborated the claim.

Planned Aid Mission to India Affected

According to the report, the aircraft was expected to arrive in New Delhi around April 1 to collect medical supplies and other essential aid.

The disruption comes amid ongoing humanitarian coordination between India and Iran. Earlier this month, India dispatched its first consignment of medical supplies to Iran through the Iranian Red Crescent Society on March 18. The Iranian embassy in New Delhi had thanked the people of India for the assistance.

The reported damage to the aircraft has raised concerns over the continuity of such humanitarian operations.

Iran Terms Strike 'War Crime'

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation condemned the US strike, calling it a “war crime” and a breach of international law.

In a statement shared by Iran’s mission in India on social media, the body said that targeting a civilian aircraft involved in transporting medicines and medical equipment violates established international aviation and humanitarian norms.

"The attack on an Iranian aircraft carrying medicines and medical equipment constitutes a war crime and a clear violation of international law. The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the Israeli–American attack on an Iranian civilian aircraft transporting medicines and medical equipment from several countries to Iran, which had landed at Mashhad Airport," the statement on X read.

Civil Aviation Organization of Iran: The attack on an Iranian aircraft carrying medicines and medical equipment constitutes a war crime and a clear violation of international law.



The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the… — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 30, 2026

Rising Concerns Over Aviation Safety

The incident has also sparked fresh worries about the safety of civilian and aid-linked aviation operations in conflict-prone regions, especially amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

While there has been no immediate confirmation from the United States regarding the reported strike, the development could further strain already tense relations between Washington and Tehran, which have long been at odds over regional activities and military issues.

Mahan Air Under Global Scrutiny

Mahan Air, a privately-owned Iranian airline, operates across West Asia, Central Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia and East Asia. The carrier has been under US sanctions for years, with Washington alleging links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and accusing it of transporting personnel and equipment linked to regional conflicts.

Previous incidents involving the airline have attracted global attention, as earlier standoffs between US forces and Iranian aviation resulted in aerial confrontations.

The reported strike in Mashhad is part of a broader pattern of attacks on aviation infrastructure in Iran amid continuing regional hostilities. Similar episodes in past conflicts have also led to damage to aircraft at Iranian airports, underscoring the vulnerability of civilian aviation assets in such environments.

The reported strike at Mashhad adds to a series of incidents targeting aviation infrastructure in Iran during ongoing regional hostilities. Previous conflicts have also seen damage to aircraft at Iranian airports, highlighting the vulnerability of civilian aviation assets.

(With inputs from agencies)