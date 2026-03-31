RM Reacts As BTS’ ‘SWIM’ And ARIRANG Storm To No. 1 On Billboard Charts

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The global music scene is buzzing once again as BTS storms back to the top of the charts, proving their unmatched influence. While fans across the world celebrate the group’s latest milestone, member RM took a moment to personally acknowledge the overwhelming support that made it all possible.

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RM Thanks Fans As BTS Secures Dual No. 1 Rankings

(Image Source: Instagram/@rkive)

On Monday, RM reached out to fans via Instagram Stories, expressing appreciation in his own understated style. Reacting to the group’s chart success shared by Billboard, he wrote, “Sendin my luv and gratitude.”

The message accompanied news that “SWIM”, the lead single from BTS’ latest album ARIRANG, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In another post, RM reshared confirmation that the album itself had also claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200.

‘SWIM’ And ARIRANG Mark A Powerful Return

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“SWIM” now stands as BTS’ seventh Hot 100 No. 1, marking their first chart-topper since 2021, just before the group stepped into a hiatus. The number seven appears symbolic this time, as ARIRANG also becomes their seventh album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Released on March 20, the album signals a long-awaited comeback after four years. It debuted with an impressive 641,000 equivalent album units, including 532,000 in pure sales, setting a new benchmark for group releases in recent years.

BTS Strengthens Its Legacy Among Music Icons

With this latest achievement, BTS continues to lead among groups with the most No. 1 hits in recent times, a streak that began in October 2020. Their growing list of chart-toppers places them alongside legendary acts like The Beatles, The Supremes, and Bee Gees in the all-time rankings.

The momentum doesn’t stop there. BTS currently occupies the top nine positions on the Global 200 chart, matching Taylor Swift for the most top 10 entries in a single week. Additionally, the group has become the first act ever to dominate all top 10 spots on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

BTS’ latest success raises an exciting question, how much further can they go from here? With ARIRANG, the group hasn’t just returned; they’ve rewritten expectations, once again proving why their global appeal remains unrivalled.