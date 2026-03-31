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HomeEntertainmentKoreanRM Reacts As BTS’ ‘SWIM’ And ARIRANG Storm To No. 1 On Billboard Charts

RM Reacts As BTS’ ‘SWIM’ And ARIRANG Storm To No. 1 On Billboard Charts

BTS tops Billboard 200 and Hot 100 with ARIRANG and ‘SWIM’. RM thanks fans as the group marks a historic comeback milestone.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
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The global music scene is buzzing once again as BTS storms back to the top of the charts, proving their unmatched influence. While fans across the world celebrate the group’s latest milestone, member RM took a moment to personally acknowledge the overwhelming support that made it all possible.

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RM Thanks Fans As BTS Secures Dual No. 1 Rankings

(Image Source: Instagram/@rkive)
(Image Source: Instagram/@rkive)

On Monday, RM reached out to fans via Instagram Stories, expressing appreciation in his own understated style. Reacting to the group’s chart success shared by Billboard, he wrote, “Sendin my luv and gratitude.”

The message accompanied news that “SWIM”, the lead single from BTS’ latest album ARIRANG, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In another post, RM reshared confirmation that the album itself had also claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200.

‘SWIM’ And ARIRANG Mark A Powerful Return

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

SWIM” now stands as BTS’ seventh Hot 100 No. 1, marking their first chart-topper since 2021, just before the group stepped into a hiatus. The number seven appears symbolic this time, as ARIRANG also becomes their seventh album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Released on March 20, the album signals a long-awaited comeback after four years. It debuted with an impressive 641,000 equivalent album units, including 532,000 in pure sales, setting a new benchmark for group releases in recent years.

BTS Strengthens Its Legacy Among Music Icons

With this latest achievement, BTS continues to lead among groups with the most No. 1 hits in recent times, a streak that began in October 2020. Their growing list of chart-toppers places them alongside legendary acts like The Beatles, The Supremes, and Bee Gees in the all-time rankings.

The momentum doesn’t stop there. BTS currently occupies the top nine positions on the Global 200 chart, matching Taylor Swift for the most top 10 entries in a single week. Additionally, the group has become the first act ever to dominate all top 10 spots on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

BTS’ latest success raises an exciting question, how much further can they go from here? With ARIRANG, the group hasn’t just returned; they’ve rewritten expectations, once again proving why their global appeal remains unrivalled.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone did BTS achieve recently?

BTS has returned to the top of the charts with their latest single 'SWIM' and album ARIRANG, both debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 respectively.

How did RM acknowledge BTS's chart success?

RM expressed his gratitude to fans via Instagram Stories, writing 'Sendin my luv and gratitude' in response to the news of their No. 1 rankings.

What is significant about BTS's latest chart achievements?

'SWIM' is their seventh Hot 100 No. 1 and first since 2021, while ARIRANG is their seventh album to top the Billboard 200. This marks a powerful return after a four-year hiatus.

How does BTS's recent success compare to other artists?

BTS now leads among groups with the most recent No. 1 hits and matches Taylor Swift for the most top 10 entries on the Global 200 in a single week. They also became the first to dominate the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Billboard Hot 100 RM Billboard 200 BTS ARIRANG Album BTS SWIM
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