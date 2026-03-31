TVK Chief Vijay Booked Over Loudspeakers, Crowd Gathering And Ambulance Obstruction

A case has been registered against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay at Peravallur Police Station for alleged violations of election conduct rules, including breaches of the Model Code of Conduct, officials said.

The action follows a complaint filed by Flying Squad Officer Kumar, who accused the actor-turned-politician of multiple infractions during a public event.

Loudspeakers, Crowd and Ambulance Obstruction

According to the complaint, Vijay allegedly used around 30 loudspeakers without proper authorisation, drew a crowd exceeding 5,000 people, and caused significant public inconvenience.

He is also accused of blocking the path of an ambulance, a charge that has drawn particular attention amid concerns over public safety during political gatherings.

FIR Filed Under Multiple Sections

Police said the case has been registered under five sections, including provisions related to public nuisance, obstruction of a public pathway, and participation in an unlawful assembly.

The FIR names Vijay along with approximately 5,000 TVK party workers who were reportedly present at the event.

Action Initiated After Monitoring Report

Authorities confirmed that the case was initiated based on inputs from Monitoring Officer Kumar, with Peravallur police proceeding with legal action following the complaint.