Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Results 2026Upcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionTVK Chief Vijay Booked Over Loudspeakers, Crowd Gathering And Ambulance Obstruction

TVK Chief Vijay Booked Over Loudspeakers, Crowd Gathering And Ambulance Obstruction

TVK chief Vijay has been accused of unauthorised loudspeaker use, exceeding crowd limits, public inconvenience, and obstructing an ambulance.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 08:40 AM (IST)

A case has been registered against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay at Peravallur Police Station for alleged violations of election conduct rules, including breaches of the Model Code of Conduct, officials said.

The action follows a complaint filed by Flying Squad Officer Kumar, who accused the actor-turned-politician of multiple infractions during a public event.

Loudspeakers, Crowd and Ambulance Obstruction

According to the complaint, Vijay allegedly used around 30 loudspeakers without proper authorisation, drew a crowd exceeding 5,000 people, and caused significant public inconvenience.

He is also accused of blocking the path of an ambulance, a charge that has drawn particular attention amid concerns over public safety during political gatherings.

FIR Filed Under Multiple Sections

Police said the case has been registered under five sections, including provisions related to public nuisance, obstruction of a public pathway, and participation in an unlawful assembly.

The FIR names Vijay along with approximately 5,000 TVK party workers who were reportedly present at the event.

Action Initiated After Monitoring Report

Authorities confirmed that the case was initiated based on inputs from Monitoring Officer Kumar, with Peravallur police proceeding with legal action following the complaint.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 31 Mar 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
TVK Chief Vijay Booked Over Loudspeakers, Crowd Gathering And Ambulance Obstruction
TVK Chief Vijay Booked Over Loudspeakers, Crowd Gathering And Ambulance Obstruction
Election
Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s Mega Roadshow Draws Huge Crowds In Dibrugarh Show Of Strength
Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s Mega Roadshow Draws Huge Crowds In Dibrugarh Show Of Strength
Election
TVK Chief Vijay Reveals Wealth, Bank Deposits And Luxury Cars In Poll Affidavit
TVK Chief Vijay Reveals Wealth, Bank Deposits And Luxury Cars In Poll Affidavit
Election
Assam Saw Long Span Of Instability, But Things Changed In Past Decade Under BJP: PM Modi
Assam Saw Long Span Of Instability, But Things Changed In Past Decade Under BJP: PM Modi
Advertisement

Videos

Election Spotlight: Modi Engages Assam Workers Ahead of Assembly Polls, BJP’s Grassroots Connect Strong
Middle East Day 31: Tehran, UAE, Lebanon Hit as Iran, Israel, US Intensify Conflict
Middle East War: Israel and US Strike Tehran, Hezbollah Ambushes in Lebanon
Middle East Alert: Hezbollah and Israel Clash as Tehran Faces Massive Airstrikes by IDF
War Update: US Prepares Ground Offensive in Middle East: 10,000 Troops Deployed Amid Iran Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget