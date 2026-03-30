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HomeEntertainmentBhooth Bangla Not Bhool Bhulaiyaa Sequel: Priyadarshan

Bhooth Bangla Not Bhool Bhulaiyaa Sequel: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan clarifies that the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, is not a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 09:16 PM (IST)
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After the trailer of Bhooth Bangla dropped, fans were quick to draw parallels with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, especially as the film reunites Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after nearly 14 years. Since the film probably has similar things - right from the shooting location to the mansion to the same set of actors - rumours were rife that Bhooth Bangla might have originally been conceived as a sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller. However, Priyadarshan has firmly shut down these rumours

Bhooth Bangla Not Bhool Bhulaiyaa Sequel

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the director said that it is an original story. “That is not right. It’s all false news,” he said, before adding that the rumours are an “absolute fantasy”. 

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“That was a psychological thriller. Here, I am exploiting people’s belief in ghosts, giving a little bit of scientific reasoning behind it. Quantum physics says you can take one consciousness to another body and so on. On that logic, I made that film,” he told the outlet. 

Despite delivering several iconic comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhagam Bhag, the director revealed he is no longer keen on the genre. He admitted that repetition has become a concern over time.

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He explained, “There is a tendency to be repetitive. When you make 100 movies, what's new left to see? Youngsters should come to me with something newthat excites me. Like this script (Bhooth Bangla), where I found the plot interesting, and I felt I could develop it. There should be something new that excites you.”

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. The film releases in theatres on April 10 and is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Bhooth Bangla a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa?

No, director Priyadarshan has stated that Bhooth Bangla is an original story and not a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He described the rumors as false news and an absolute fantasy.

What is the premise of Bhooth Bangla?

Priyadarshan explained that Bhooth Bangla explores people's belief in ghosts by providing scientific reasoning, drawing logic from quantum physics regarding consciousness transfer.

Why is Priyadarshan no longer keen on making comedies?

The director feels there's a tendency for repetition in comedy films over time. He is looking for new, exciting scripts that offer something fresh, like the plot of Bhooth Bangla.

Who stars in Bhooth Bangla and who produced it?

Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
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Bhool Bhulaiyaa Breaking News ABP Live Bhooth Bangla
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