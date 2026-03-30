Bhooth Bangla Not Bhool Bhulaiyaa Sequel: Priyadarshan

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After the trailer of Bhooth Bangla dropped, fans were quick to draw parallels with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, especially as the film reunites Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after nearly 14 years. Since the film probably has similar things - right from the shooting location to the mansion to the same set of actors - rumours were rife that Bhooth Bangla might have originally been conceived as a sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller. However, Priyadarshan has firmly shut down these rumours

Bhooth Bangla Not Bhool Bhulaiyaa Sequel

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the director said that it is an original story. “That is not right. It’s all false news,” he said, before adding that the rumours are an “absolute fantasy”.

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“That was a psychological thriller. Here, I am exploiting people’s belief in ghosts, giving a little bit of scientific reasoning behind it. Quantum physics says you can take one consciousness to another body and so on. On that logic, I made that film,” he told the outlet.

Despite delivering several iconic comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhagam Bhag, the director revealed he is no longer keen on the genre. He admitted that repetition has become a concern over time.

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He explained, “There is a tendency to be repetitive. When you make 100 movies, what's new left to see? Youngsters should come to me with something newthat excites me. Like this script (Bhooth Bangla), where I found the plot interesting, and I felt I could develop it. There should be something new that excites you.”

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. The film releases in theatres on April 10 and is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.