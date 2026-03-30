UN Diplomat Mohamad Safa Resigns ,Raises Alarm Over 'Possible Nuclear Use' In Iran

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Mohamad Safa, a diplomat linked to the United Nations, has resigned, alleging the organisation is making preparations linked to a possible nuclear escalation involving Iran. Safa stepped down on Friday, saying he did not want to be associated with what he described as a dangerous situation. In a series of posts, he warned of the risk of nuclear use and said he feared for his safety. His claims remain unverified, and the UN has not issued an official response so far.

I don't think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran.



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Resignation Over Nuclear Fears

Safa said he left his position to raise concerns about what he believes are internal preparations tied to a potential nuclear scenario. He warned of severe global consequences if tensions escalate further.

Referring to major cities including Tehran, he pointed to the scale of possible civilian impact in the event of a nuclear strike. He also urged people to take the threat seriously.

There is no independent confirmation of these claims.

Threats & Allegations Surface

In his resignation letter, Safa alleged that he and his family received threats and accused senior UN officials of sidelining him. He claimed he faced censorship, financial penalties and restrictions on speaking out.

He also alleged a misinformation campaign targeting Iran and criticised the UN’s response to conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. Safa further expressed concern over what he described as inaction on rising tensions involving the United States and Israel.

The allegations remain unsubstantiated, and no evidence has been publicly presented. The UN has yet to respond.