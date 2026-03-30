‘Their Forums Are Their Own’: Iran Rejects Pakistan’s Mediation Claim

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Iran has rejected claims that it is part of any mediation effort led by Pakistan in the ongoing Middle East conflict, dealing a blow to Islamabad’s attempts to position itself as a diplomatic intermediary. The denial comes as Pakistan continues to project a role in facilitating talks between the United States, Iran and Israel. Tehran has made it clear that it has not participated in any such initiative, even as tensions escalate in the region with ongoing military exchanges and competing diplomatic claims.

Iran's Denial

Iran has firmly denied any involvement in mediation efforts reportedly initiated by Pakistan. In a statement issued through its Foreign Ministry via the consulate in Mumbai, Tehran said it has not held any direct negotiations with the United States.

#Iran FM Spox: No direct US talks; only excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries.#US "diplomacy" flips constantly; our stance is clear.



Pakistan's forums are their own; we didn't participate.



Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it!#War pic.twitter.com/o9NDkZAAqN — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) March 30, 2026

It also accused Washington of conveying “unreasonable demands” through intermediaries, while clarifying that any diplomatic forums referenced by Pakistan were not attended or endorsed by Iran. The statement highlights Tehran’s cautious approach towards external mediation efforts.

Pakistan's Claim

Pakistan had earlier suggested it could host talks aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the United States. However, neither Tehran nor Washington has officially confirmed participation in such discussions.

Iran’s response has cast doubt on Islamabad’s claims, raising questions about its credibility as a mediator. This comes at a time when military activity in the region has intensified, with the US and Israel continuing strikes on Iranian-linked targets and Tehran responding with countermeasures.

The development underscores the widening gap between diplomatic claims and ground realities as tensions continue to rise in the region.