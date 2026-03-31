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HomeCitiesBlast Near Police Station In Amritsar, Forensic Teams Join Probe

Blast Near Police Station In Amritsar, Forensic Teams Join Probe

The blast is being investigated by multiple police teams, along with forensic experts. Officials said CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined to identify those involved.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 08:02 AM (IST)

Amritsar Blast: A loud explosion near a police station in Punjab’s Amritsar triggered panic among residents, prompting a swift response from security agencies. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

Villagers in the Rajasansi area reported hearing a powerful blast. Following the incident, local police and security agencies were put on high alert.

Panic Grips Area After Blast

Residents living near the Bhindi-Saida police station in Amritsar (Rural) claimed they heard a loud explosion during the night, which caused fear across nearby areas. Eyewitnesses said the sound was strong enough to be heard from a considerable distance, leaving locals shaken.

Police officials said there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property. They also confirmed that the police station building and premises were not affected. However, initial inputs suggest the possibility of a grenade attack, though this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Forensic Teams Join Probe

Multiple police teams, along with forensic experts, are investigating the case. Officials said CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined to identify those involved.

Reports suggest that two unidentified individuals may have thrown an explosive device near the police station before fleeing the spot. The device later exploded with a loud bang, creating panic among locals. Police teams rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

Authorities noted that similar grenade attacks targeting police stations have been reported in Punjab in the past.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab Blast Amritsar Blast Punjab News
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