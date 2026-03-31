Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s Mega Roadshow Draws Huge Crowds In Dibrugarh Show Of Strength

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Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday led a high-energy roadshow in Dibrugarh, drawing massive crowds and bringing large parts of the tea city to a standstill in a striking display of political mobilisation ahead of the upcoming elections.

Thousands of supporters lined the streets of Upper Assam’s commercial hub, turning the city into a sea of saffron as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped up its campaign in one of its key strongholds.

City Grinds to a Halt as Crowds Swell

Traffic across central Dibrugarh slowed significantly as party workers, residents and onlookers gathered along major routes to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. The roadshow began near the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation office on AT Road, with Sarma addressing the crowd from atop a specially designed campaign vehicle.

He was joined by Prasanta Phukan, a four-time MLA and the BJP’s candidate from the Dibrugarh constituency, who is seeking re-election. The two leaders waved to supporters as chants and slogans echoed through the city.

The procession moved through key stretches, including Red Cross Road, KC Gogoi Road, Thana Chariali and RKB Road, all of which saw dense crowds on either side, with many supporters waving party flags and recording the event on their phones.

Cultural Symbolism Meets Political Messaging

The roadshow also carried strong cultural undertones, as locals greeted Sarma with traditional Assamese 'gamosas' at several points along the route. The gesture reflected a blend of regional identity and political outreach, a strategy that has increasingly shaped the BJP’s engagement in Assam.

Focus on Development and Continuity

Addressing the gathering at intervals, Sarma framed the upcoming election as a crucial moment for maintaining governance continuity. He highlighted ongoing development initiatives, including infrastructure projects and welfare schemes, under what he described as a “double-engine government”.

“The overwhelming presence of people here reflects trust in our vision. Dibrugarh has always stood with us, and together we will continue this journey of progress,” he said.

Sarma also praised Phukan’s political experience and role in the constituency’s development, positioning him as central to sustaining growth.

Key Moment in Final Campaign Stretch

The roadshow comes as political parties intensify efforts in the run-up to polling. Dibrugarh remains a crucial bastion for the BJP in Upper Assam, a region vital to its electoral strategy.

Analysts say such large-scale public mobilisations not only energise party workers but also project strength to voters and rivals alike.

As campaigning gathers pace, Monday’s show of strength is likely to bolster the BJP’s momentum in the region, reinforcing its pitch centred on stability, development and leadership.