Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Results 2026Upcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionAssam CM Himanta Sarma’s Mega Roadshow Draws Huge Crowds In Dibrugarh Show Of Strength

Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s Mega Roadshow Draws Huge Crowds In Dibrugarh Show Of Strength

Himanta campaigned with MLA Phukan, emphasising development and continuity under the "double-engine government."

By : Ritu Raj Phukan | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday led a high-energy roadshow in Dibrugarh, drawing massive crowds and bringing large parts of the tea city to a standstill in a striking display of political mobilisation ahead of the upcoming elections.

Thousands of supporters lined the streets of Upper Assam’s commercial hub, turning the city into a sea of saffron as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped up its campaign in one of its key strongholds.

City Grinds to a Halt as Crowds Swell

Traffic across central Dibrugarh slowed significantly as party workers, residents and onlookers gathered along major routes to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. The roadshow began near the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation office on AT Road, with Sarma addressing the crowd from atop a specially designed campaign vehicle.

He was joined by Prasanta Phukan, a four-time MLA and the BJP’s candidate from the Dibrugarh constituency, who is seeking re-election. The two leaders waved to supporters as chants and slogans echoed through the city.

The procession moved through key stretches, including Red Cross Road, KC Gogoi Road, Thana Chariali and RKB Road, all of which saw dense crowds on either side, with many supporters waving party flags and recording the event on their phones.

Cultural Symbolism Meets Political Messaging

The roadshow also carried strong cultural undertones, as locals greeted Sarma with traditional Assamese 'gamosas' at several points along the route. The gesture reflected a blend of regional identity and political outreach, a strategy that has increasingly shaped the BJP’s engagement in Assam.

Focus on Development and Continuity

Addressing the gathering at intervals, Sarma framed the upcoming election as a crucial moment for maintaining governance continuity. He highlighted ongoing development initiatives, including infrastructure projects and welfare schemes, under what he described as a “double-engine government”.

“The overwhelming presence of people here reflects trust in our vision. Dibrugarh has always stood with us, and together we will continue this journey of progress,” he said.

Sarma also praised Phukan’s political experience and role in the constituency’s development, positioning him as central to sustaining growth.

Key Moment in Final Campaign Stretch

The roadshow comes as political parties intensify efforts in the run-up to polling. Dibrugarh remains a crucial bastion for the BJP in Upper Assam, a region vital to its electoral strategy.

Analysts say such large-scale public mobilisations not only energise party workers but also project strength to voters and rivals alike.

As campaigning gathers pace, Monday’s show of strength is likely to bolster the BJP’s momentum in the region, reinforcing its pitch centred on stability, development and leadership.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of the roadshow led by Himanta Biswa Sarma in Dibrugarh?

The roadshow was a high-energy political event to mobilize support and display the Bharatiya Janata Party's strength ahead of the upcoming elections in Dibrugarh.

Who accompanied Himanta Biswa Sarma during the Dibrugarh roadshow?

Prasanta Phukan, the BJP's candidate from the Dibrugarh constituency and a four-time MLA, joined Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the roadshow.

How did the roadshow impact traffic in Dibrugarh?

The roadshow caused significant traffic slowdowns in central Dibrugarh as large crowds of party workers and residents gathered along the procession route.

What was the political message conveyed by Himanta Biswa Sarma during the roadshow?

Sarma emphasized the importance of governance continuity and highlighted ongoing development projects and welfare schemes, framing them as benefits of a 'double-engine government'.

About the author Ritu Raj Phukan

Ritu Raj Phukan is a journalist from Assam who works across Assam and other parts of the North East. He covers political, crime, law and order, social, and other news. He has been working as a journalist for around 17 years.
Read More
Published at : 31 Mar 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assembly Election Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Election Corner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s Mega Roadshow Draws Huge Crowds In Dibrugarh Show Of Strength
Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s Mega Roadshow Draws Huge Crowds In Dibrugarh Show Of Strength
Election
TVK Chief Vijay Reveals Wealth, Bank Deposits And Luxury Cars In Poll Affidavit
TVK Chief Vijay Reveals Wealth, Bank Deposits And Luxury Cars In Poll Affidavit
Election
Assam Saw Long Span Of Instability, But Things Changed In Past Decade Under BJP: PM Modi
Assam Saw Long Span Of Instability, But Things Changed In Past Decade Under BJP: PM Modi
Election
Tamil Nadu Election: CM MK Stalin, TVK's Vijay File Nomination As Poll Battle Intensifies
MK Stalin, TVK's Vijay File Nomination For Tamil Nadu Election
Advertisement

Videos

Election Spotlight: Modi Engages Assam Workers Ahead of Assembly Polls, BJP’s Grassroots Connect Strong
Middle East Day 31: Tehran, UAE, Lebanon Hit as Iran, Israel, US Intensify Conflict
Middle East War: Israel and US Strike Tehran, Hezbollah Ambushes in Lebanon
Middle East Alert: Hezbollah and Israel Clash as Tehran Faces Massive Airstrikes by IDF
War Update: US Prepares Ground Offensive in Middle East: 10,000 Troops Deployed Amid Iran Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget