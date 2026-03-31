Jaish Military Chief Tahir Anwar, Masood Azhar’s Brother, Dies Mysteriously In Bahawalpur

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Tahir Anwar, a senior figure in the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed and elder brother of its chief Masood Azhar, died under unexplained circumstances in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur on Monday evening, according to sources.

Anwar, 62, served as the head of the group’s military affairs wing and played a central role in overseeing its operational and training infrastructure for over two decades. His sudden death has sparked questions, particularly given his long-standing involvement in managing key aspects of the organisation’s activities.

Key Role in Jaish Operations

Sources said Anwar had been responsible for supervising terrorist training operations since 2001, including the establishment and running of training camps. He also handled the procurement and supply of weapons, making him a crucial figure within the outfit’s hierarchy.

Before joining Jaish-e-Mohammed, Anwar was reportedly engaged in poultry farming and was the eldest among 12 siblings.

At the time of his death, he was living with his family at the group’s newly established headquarters, Markaz Usman-o-Ali, in Bahawalpur.

Funeral Held at Jaish’s New Headquarters

Anwar died around 6 pm (IST), though the exact cause remains unknown. His funeral prayers were conducted later the same night, at approximately 11:30 pm, within the Markaz Usman-o-Ali complex, as per the sources.

Several senior members of the outfit attended the funeral, including Masood Azhar, Ibrahim Azhar, Talha al Saif, Abdur Rauf, and Mohammad Ammar Alvi.

Earlier Injuries in Reported Air Strikes

Sources further indicated that Anwar had previously sustained serious injuries during Indian Air Force strikes targeting Markaz Subhanallah as part of the reported Operation Sindoor. His son, Hammad, was also injured in the same incident, though both had survived at the time.