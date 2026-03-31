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HomeEntertainmentHollywoodRussell Brand Rape Trial Postponed Until October As Court Revises Timeline

Russell Brand Rape Trial Postponed Until October As Court Revises Timeline

Russell Brand’s rape and sexual assault trial has been delayed until October, with London court confirming the revised schedule.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
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Legal proceedings involving Russell Brand have taken a significant turn, with a London court confirming that his high-profile trial will now begin later this year. The case, which has drawn widespread attention since allegations first surfaced, will no longer proceed on its originally scheduled date, marking a fresh phase in an ongoing legal process that continues to unfold.

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Trial Rescheduled To October

The trial, previously set to commence in June at Southwark Crown Court, has now been pushed back to October 12. According to multiple reports, the proceedings are expected to run for up to two months and will address all charges currently brought against the comedian.

The decision to delay the trial was confirmed by a judge in London on Monday, giving both sides additional time as the case prepares to move forward.

Charges Span Multiple Allegations

Brand, 50, faces a series of serious charges filed by the Crown Prosecution Service. In April 2025, he was charged with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, alongside two counts of sexual assault. These allegations relate to four women and incidents said to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.

The case widened in December 2025, when prosecutors added two further charges, one for rape and another for sexual assault, linked to allegations from two additional women, with incidents reportedly dating to 2009.

Not Guilty Plea And Bail Status

Brand has pleaded not guilty to all charges and continues to deny any wrongdoing. He has been granted bail while the legal process continues.

Responding publicly after the initial charges last year, Brand said:
“I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord," Brand said in a video posted to X last May. “I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile. But what I never was was a rapist."

Allegations First Emerged In 2023

The case first came into public focus following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Dispatches in September 2023. In that report, five women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, prompting further scrutiny.

Subsequently, the Metropolitan Police launched an inquiry, which ultimately led to formal charges being filed.

A Career Under Spotlight

Before becoming a familiar face on screen, Brand built his reputation as a stand-up comedian in the UK. He later gained prominence as a television presenter and film actor, appearing in projects such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek, while also hosting a BBC radio show.

With the trial now set for October, attention will remain firmly on the proceedings as they move closer to court. The outcome could prove pivotal, not only for Brand but also in shaping public discourse around high-profile cases in the entertainment industry.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Russell Brand's trial begin?

The trial, originally scheduled for June, has been rescheduled to October 12 and is expected to last up to two months.

What charges does Russell Brand face?

He faces charges including rape, indecent assault, oral rape, and sexual assault, relating to allegations from six women between 1999 and 2009.

Has Russell Brand entered a plea?

Yes, Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to all charges and continues to deny any wrongdoing.

When did the allegations against Russell Brand first surface publicly?

The allegations first came to public attention in September 2023 through a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Dispatches.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
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ENtertainment News Russell Brand Rape Case Russell Brand Trial Russell Brand Charges
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