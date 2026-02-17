Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAfter Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel Faces Non-Bailable Warrant In Cheque Bounce Case? Actor Says THIS

Ameesha Patel was reportedly booked to perform at a wedding in Moradabad on November 16, 2017, and was paid an advance of Rs 14.50 lakh. However, she did not show up on the day of the event.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Ameesha Patel has officially responded to reports regarding a non-bailable warrant issued against her by a court in Moradabad in connection with a 2017 case. The legal dispute traces back to a 2017 event disagreement involving event organiser Pawan Verma. Although reports suggested the warrant was issued due to her failure to appear in court despite multiple summons, Patel has dismissed these claims and said that the case is an “old and settled matter”. 

Ameesha Patel Reacts To Non-Bailable Warrant

The actor clarified her stance in an Instagram Story. She added that her legal team is now initiating criminal proceedings for cheating against Verma, accusing him of making false allegations to create a “public spectacle”.

“Media reports suggest certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma,” she wrote on Instagram before adding, “I wish to inform one and all that this is a very, very old matter, which was years back, in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount.”

She further alleged that Verma has filed fresh proceedings with false accusations despite the settlement. “Despite this, it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings against this person to expose his lies, while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts.”

Ameesha Patel Cheque Bounce Case

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the case stems from a complaint filed by Verma, who claimed that Ameesha was reportedly booked for a wedding performance in Moradabad on November 16, 2017, for an advance of Rs 14.50 lakh. The complainant added that he also made arrangements for her stay, which were finalised at a hotel on Delhi Road in Moradabad.

Verma told the court that the actor returned Rs 10 lakh in cash, a cheque for the remaining Rs 4.50 lakh bounced, leading him to seek legal recourse. 

Despite repeated summons from the Additional Civil Judge (Junior Division) court, Ameesha reportedly did not appear, prompting the court to issue a non-bailable warrant to secure her presence.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Rajpal Yadav Ameesha Patel
