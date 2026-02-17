Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Ameesha Patel has officially responded to reports regarding a non-bailable warrant issued against her by a court in Moradabad in connection with a 2017 case. The legal dispute traces back to a 2017 event disagreement involving event organiser Pawan Verma. Although reports suggested the warrant was issued due to her failure to appear in court despite multiple summons, Patel has dismissed these claims and said that the case is an “old and settled matter”.

Ameesha Patel Reacts To Non-Bailable Warrant

The actor clarified her stance in an Instagram Story. She added that her legal team is now initiating criminal proceedings for cheating against Verma, accusing him of making false allegations to create a “public spectacle”.

“Media reports suggest certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma,” she wrote on Instagram before adding, “I wish to inform one and all that this is a very, very old matter, which was years back, in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount.”

She further alleged that Verma has filed fresh proceedings with false accusations despite the settlement. “Despite this, it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings against this person to expose his lies, while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts.”

Ameesha Patel Cheque Bounce Case

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the case stems from a complaint filed by Verma, who claimed that Ameesha was reportedly booked for a wedding performance in Moradabad on November 16, 2017, for an advance of Rs 14.50 lakh. The complainant added that he also made arrangements for her stay, which were finalised at a hotel on Delhi Road in Moradabad.

Verma told the court that the actor returned Rs 10 lakh in cash, a cheque for the remaining Rs 4.50 lakh bounced, leading him to seek legal recourse.

Despite repeated summons from the Additional Civil Judge (Junior Division) court, Ameesha reportedly did not appear, prompting the court to issue a non-bailable warrant to secure her presence.