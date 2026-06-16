After Deepika Padukone’s Exit, Is Alia Bhatt Joining Kalki 2898 AD Sequel?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Makers denied filming; Alia Bhatt's casting remains unclear.

Speculation around Kalki 2898 AD gained momentum on Tuesday after reports surfaced claiming that Alia Bhatt had joined the sequel and had even filmed a few scenes in Hyderabad. The rumours quickly sparked debate online, with many wondering whether she had been brought in to replace Deepika Padukone or cast in an entirely new role. As social media buzz intensified, the makers of the film finally responded, though they stopped short of confirming anything about Alia’s involvement.

Rumours Around Alia Bhatt’s Entry Into Kalki 2898 AD

Several social media pages, citing unnamed sources, claimed that Alia Bhatt would play a major role in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Early reports suggested she might replace Deepika Padukone’s character, Sumathi (SUM-80), while others claimed she had been roped in for a different role altogether.

The speculation increased further after reports claimed that Alia had already shot portions of the film in Hyderabad. Fans also reacted excitedly online, with one social media user writing, “Alia Bhatt and Sai Pallavi in one movie?? no one talks to me rn.”

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Kalki Team Reacts To Viral Claims

However, the team behind Kalki 2898 AD has now responded to the growing rumours. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a spokesperson for the film dismissed reports that Alia had already filmed scenes for the sequel. “No shooting,” the spokesperson said, putting an end to claims that the actor had already joined the set.

When asked whether Alia had officially been cast in the sequel, the spokesperson avoided confirming the reports. “There’s no official clarity yet. Someone posted it on social media, and everyone else copied and pasted it as news. There’s definitely no clarity regarding her casting yet,” the spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

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Deepika Padukone’s Exit And Sai Pallavi Rumours

The rumours surrounding Alia’s possible entry into the film came shortly after Deepika Padukone exited the sequel. A few days after parting ways with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, production house Vyjayanthi Movies announced that Deepika would also no longer be a part of Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

In a statement shared in September 2025, the production house said, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Earlier this year, in February, reports suggested Sai Pallavi was being considered to replace Deepika as SUM-80. A source had told Hindustan Times, “Nothing has been finalised yet. But yes, the makers are looking at Sai to play SUM-80 after Deepika’s exit. They think she’ll be a perfect fit for the role.” The source also denied claims that Sai had already been finalised, saying, “All these are just rumours because nothing has been finalised yet. Please wait for official confirmation.”

At present, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have resumed shooting for the sequel, while Prabhas is yet to join the film.