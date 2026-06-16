Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYC Mayor mentioned Swift-Kelce wedding during event preparedness discussion.

Mayor's comment reignited speculation about an early July wedding.

No official confirmation exists; Madison Square Garden previously rumored.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s much-discussed wedding has once again become the centre of attention. During a press conference, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared to reference the couple's upcoming nuptials. His comment, made while discussing preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026 events, have reignited speculation about when and where the high-profile ceremony could take place.

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Mayor’s Remark Sparks Fresh Wedding Buzz

Speaking to reporters on Monday about security arrangements for major events expected across New York, Mamdani expressed confidence in the city's ability to manage a packed schedule.

“I am fully confident in the work of the NYPD, as well as our state partners, in delivering that safe experience.”

The mayor then added, “We are the biggest city in the country,” he continued. “We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one. We know it coincides with the Knicks’ [NBA] Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding, all happening at the same time, and we are so excited to welcome the world here.”

The comment quickly attracted attention because neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed any wedding date or location.

tayvis wedding bigger than the royal wedding pic.twitter.com/cWYruQ9Ykr — caio* (@mclr4n) June 15, 2026

Early July Rumours Gain Momentum

Mamdani’s remarks have added weight to ongoing rumours suggesting that the ceremony could be held in New York during the July 3–5 holiday weekend. For months, fans have closely followed reports surrounding the couple’s wedding plans, but official details have remained under wraps.

The mayor was discussing preparations linked to the FIFA World Cup 2026 and other large-scale events when he made the reference, leading many to wonder whether he had unintentionally revealed more than intended.

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Is Zohran Mamdani Attending The Wedding?

Reporters also asked the mayor whether he had received an invitation to the highly anticipated celebration.?

His response was direct.

“No and no,” he said.

“I wish them a lovely wedding. I’ll listen to ‘Only the Young’ at home on my own,” Mamdani added, referring to Swift’s 2020 song.

Reports Continue To Link Madison Square Garden To The Ceremony

The mayor’s comments arrive amid ongoing reports that New York could host the wedding. Earlier reports from Page Six and TMZ suggested that the July 3 weekend was being considered, with Madison Square Garden emerging as a possible venue.

However, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed any aspect of the reported plans.