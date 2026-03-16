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Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, recently shared his reaction to Aditya Dhar’s upcoming spy-action thriller Dhurandhar. He said the film turned out exactly as he had expected, adding that in his view the director would continue making what he described as “propaganda films” rather than “good” ones.

‘Aditya Dhar Calling Pakistan A Terrorist Country’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), KRK said he had watched the second half of the film and claimed it matched his expectations completely. He also mentioned that the film includes references to Pakistan being described as a “terrorist country”.

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“I have watched the second half of the film Dhurandhar, and it’s 100% as per my expectations,” KRK wrote on the social media platform.

He further added that the film portrays Pakistan as the “No.1 terrorist country in the world” and said the theme would resonate strongly with Indian audiences. “Aditya Dhar is calling Pakistan the No.1 terrorist country in the world, abusing and destroying it. And this is the best subject for the Indian audience today. So of course, it’s a blockbuster,” he wrote.

I have watched 2nd half of film #Dhurandhar and it’s 100% as per my expectations. Aditya Dhar is calling Pakistan No.1 terrorist country in the world, abusing and destroying it. And this is the best subject for Indian audience today. So of course, it’s a blockbuster. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 16, 2026

“After watching the full film Dhurandhar, I can say with 200 per cent guarantee that director Aditya Dhar Films will never be able to make a good film in his lifetime,” he said in yet another post on Dhurandhar.



He added, “He will make only propaganda films for his lifetime. Because he can make any crap film a blockbuster with this Achook formula.”

After watching full film #Dhurandhar, I can say with 200% guarantee, that director @AdityaDharFilms will never be able to make a good film in his lifetime. He will make only propaganda films for lifetime. Because he can make any crap film blockbuster with this Achook formula. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 16, 2026

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 last year and later premiered on Netflix on January 30. The film performed strongly at the box office, earning Rs 1,306.85 crore worldwide. Its collections included Rs 1,007.35 crore in India and Rs 299.50 crore overseas, while the global net collection stood at Rs 839.75 crore across more than 216,000 shows.

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Following the success of the first film, the makers are now gearing up for the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19.

The sequel has already created significant buzz overseas, becoming the first Indian film to approach nearly $5 million in pre-sales in North America. For its paid preview show on March 18, the film has reportedly recorded collections of Rs 37.11 crore.

For its opening day on March 19, advance bookings have crossed Rs 22.70 crore, with more than 6.1 lakh tickets sold across over 10,000 shows. Meanwhile, overseas pre-sales for the opening weekend are estimated to be around Rs 60 crore.

In the lead-up to the sequel’s release, the makers have also re-released the first part of Dhurandhar across 500 screens worldwide.