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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings Open; Tickets For Ranveer Singh’s Film Available On THIS Platform

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings Open; Tickets For Ranveer Singh’s Film Available On THIS Platform

Advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2, also titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, are now open, and fans can book tickets to watch the film starring Ranveer Singh, which is set to release on March 19.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
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Advance bookings for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the upcoming spy-action thriller starring Ranveer Singh, have officially opened across theatres in India. Fans eager to watch the highly anticipated film, directed by Aditya Dhar, can now reserve their tickets. Before you book your tickets, you must know that the film is nearly four hours long - 3 hours and 55 minutes to be precise. 

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings Open

Sharing the update with fans on social media, the 40-year-old actor announced the start of ticket sales. “Let the Games Begin. Advance bookings for Dhurandhar The Revenge are open nationwide,” he wrote while posting a link for ticket bookings.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Makers Served Legal Notice Over Ranveer Singh’s Sikh Character Shown Smoking; Complainants Seek Edits

Singh also revealed that the sequel will have a wider linguistic release compared to the first instalment. Dhurandhar 2 will be released in five Indian languages. These are Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Where To Book Dhurandhar 2 Advance Tickets

Tickets for Dhurandhar 2, which is set to release worldwide on March 19 on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, are available on the ticketing platform BookMyShow.

ALSO READ| ‘Aditya Dhar Came To Me For Dhurandhar 2, But…,’ Anil Kapoor Reveals Why He Rejected Ranveer Singh Starrer

JioStudios also announced the opening of advance bookings. In a post shared on social media, the production house wrote, “Revenge never roared this loud.” The 30-second montage features several characters from the film, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, in intense and gritty avatars.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The first film turned out to be a massive box office success, collecting a worldwide gross of Rs 1,005.72 crore and a net of Rs 838.98 crore. It had opened strongly with Rs 28 crore on its first day in theatres. Ahead of the sequel’s release, the makers have also re-released the original film across 500 screens worldwide.

According to data from Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has scheduled 9,103 shows across India and sold around 4.7 lakh tickets so far. As of March 13, the film has earned a gross of Rs 24.4 crore in India through advance sales for paid preview shows scheduled to begin on March 18. Including block bookings, the total advance collection has climbed to Rs 29.4 crore.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did advance bookings for Dhurandhar: The Revenge open?

Advance bookings for Dhurandhar: The Revenge officially opened nationwide across theatres in India on March 14, 2026.

In how many languages will Dhurandhar 2 be released?

Dhurandhar 2 will have a wider linguistic release than the first installment, coming out in five Indian languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Where can I book my tickets for Dhurandhar 2?

Tickets for Dhurandhar 2 are available for booking on the ticketing platform BookMyShow.

What is the release date for Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release worldwide on March 19, coinciding with the festive occasions of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
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