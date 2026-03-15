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Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently shared his thoughts on the success of Ranveer Singh’s action film Dhurandhar and addressed whether he ever feels insecure when other actors land such high-profile projects. Speaking candidly during a session at India Today Conclave Delhi 2026, the actor reflected on the ever-changing nature of cinema and audience preferences.

Known for his straightforward opinions, Akshay mentioned that the film industry constantly evolves and that actors must adapt to shifting trends rather than compete with each other.

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Akshay Kumar On The Changing Nature Of Cinema

During the discussion, Akshay explained how audience tastes frequently evolve, shaping the kind of films that dominate the box office.

He said, “See the film industry is like a circle; it keeps on changing after every two years, three years. Everything changes. The concept, our audience, they keep on changing what they want. Aaj Indian kha liya, kal Chinese kha liya, parso Italian kha liya. Everything changes after every two years.”

Using Dhurandhar as an example, the actor talked about how audiences have once again embraced large-scale action entertainers.

He said, “Take Dhurandhar, for example. It’s a full-fledged action film. The whole film is about action and bloodshed. People have loved it, they have lapped it up and really enjoyed it. And then there’s a hero like Ranveer Singh, who performs intense action scenes, a very chest-thumping, high-energy kind of action. He carries the image of a complete ‘angry young man'. So everything keeps changing.”

Why Akshay Kumar Wasn’t Part Of Dhurandhar

During the interaction, the actor was asked whether he would have liked to be part of the film’s Lyari gang, considering the action-heavy nature of the project.

Responding honestly, Akshay revealed that he simply was not considered for the role.

He said, “I don’t think Aditya thought that, so I didn’t get it.”

‘Regret Ho Sakta Hai, Jalan Nahi’: Akshay On Actor Rivalry

When asked if missing out on such films ever leads to insecurity or jealousy, the actor dismissed the idea of rivalry within the industry.

He shared, “Many a times, when I meet Ranveer, he tells me, ‘woh kya film ki thi, I wish I had done it. This happens. Koi film woh karna chahta hai aur koi main. Hum log 15-20 actors hai aur Hindustan mein 180 filmein banti hai toh sabko kaam milta hai. So, everyone had roles. Regret as in you feel you wish you had done this film but jalan nahi hoti.”

Akshay also criticised the competitive “rat race” mindset often associated with the industry.

He said, “Number 1,2,3 can happen at Mahalaxmi race course where horses run. Is mentality se aap aapka santulan kho dete hai and you end up doing something wrong. Paani ki Tarah rahiye. Aapke Jeevan mein acchi baat kariye, accha khaiye, peeye, zindagi aapki pyaari nikal jayegi.”