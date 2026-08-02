NEET-PG 2026 Rolls Out Key Reforms For Candidates: All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Candidates receive early test city details; heed official updates.

Candidates appearing for NEET-PG 2026 will get more time to answer each question and are likely to be allotted examination centres closer to home, as the Centre rolls out a series of reforms aimed at making the entrance test more candidate-friendly and secure. Scheduled for August 30, the examination will be conducted in a single shift across around 340 cities and more than 1,300 centres. The changes include enhanced security measures, Aadhaar-based verification and revised exam logistics designed to ensure a smooth, transparent and fair examination process.

Key Changes

Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed preparations for the examination on Saturday and directed all agencies involved to ensure the test is conducted in a secure, transparent and technology-driven manner.

Among the key changes this year, candidates will be required to indicate three state preferences for their examination centres, with their home state as the mandatory first choice to improve the chances of being allotted a centre closer to their place of residence.

Candidates will also receive details of their allotted test city around three weeks before the examination, allowing them more time to arrange travel and accommodation.

The examination pattern has been revised to 180 questions to be answered in 210 minutes, giving candidates more time per question while keeping the overall duration unchanged.

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Security Boost

To strengthen identity verification, Aadhaar-based authentication will be used during the application process and on the examination day. Where fingerprint verification is unsuccessful, iris-based biometric authentication will be carried out.

Authorities have also introduced a multi-layered security framework, including CCTV surveillance, biometric checks, frisking, signal jammers, dynamic computer allocation and live monitoring through central and regional command centres. More than 60,000 examination personnel will be deployed.

Nadda also urged candidates not to believe rumours or fraudulent claims of question paper leaks, saying the paper is selected through a highly secure, encrypted and time-bound process shortly before the examination begins. He advised aspirants to rely only on official updates from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while reporting any suspicious activity or unfair practices.

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