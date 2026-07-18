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72nd National Film Awards: Blue, NDA Among Big Winners In Non-Feature Categories
The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards in the Non-Feature Film categories have been announced. Blue won Best Sound Design, NDA took Best Editing, while Sanjeev Shrivastava received the Best Film Critic award. Chola Dora aur Sui and Bhadra-Kali Natakam earned Special Mentions.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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72nd National Film Awards: Blue, NDA Among Big Winners In Non-Feature Categories
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72nd National Film Awards: Blue, NDA Among Big Winners In Non-Feature Categories
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