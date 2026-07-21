7 Dead, Several Trapped As Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In Sikkim; Rescue Ops On

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seven died from gas leak in Sikkim tunnel incident.

Multiple agencies conduct rescue for workers trapped inside.

Trapped worker count and gas leak cause remain unconfirmed.

Seven people have died after an alleged gas leak inside an under-construction tunnel at Samardung in Sikkim's Namchi district as search and rescue operations continued to locate and evacuate workers trapped inside.

According to the district administration, the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Singtam District Hospital, STNM Hospital in Gangtok and Namchi District Hospital, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Gangtok, Sikkim: Rescue operations are underway in Sikkim's Namchi district after a tunnel collapsed, trapping at least 12 workers. More details awaited.



(Source: Sikkim government) pic.twitter.com/DTWs7KLtDa — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

Rescue Operation Underway

The Namchi district administration, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, the Health Department and other agencies, is carrying out rescue operations at the site, ANI reported.

Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), with further updates expected as the operation progresses.

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27 Workers Feared Trapped

Earlier, Namchi District Collector Anupa Tamling said there was a possibility that around 27 workers were trapped inside the tunnel, though the exact number could not be confirmed.

She said NDRF personnel had entered the tunnel to assess the situation and begin rescue efforts.

"Only after the NDRF team returns will there be clear information about how many workers are inside and what their condition is," ANI quoted her as saying.

The incident was reported on Monday afternoon after an alleged gas leak inside the under-construction tunnel at Samardung. The cause of the leak and the circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be established.

Authorities said the rescue operation is continuing as officials work to determine the number of workers trapped and their condition.

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