India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldUS Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran As Trump Vows Retaliation For Fallen Soldiers

US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran As Trump Vows Retaliation For Fallen Soldiers

The United States carried out another wave of strikes on Iranian military targets as President Donald Trump pledged retaliation for the deaths of American soldiers, while Tehran warned it was engaged in a "full-scale war" with Washington.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 07:44 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US military launched tenth consecutive strikes degrading Iranian maritime capabilities.
  • Strikes followed US soldier deaths; Iran declared 'full-scale war'.
  • Diplomacy continues amidst conflict; Strait of Hormuz incidents disputed.

The US military launched another round of strikes on Iran, saying the attacks were intended to "further degrade" Tehran's ability to target ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The operation marked the 10th consecutive night of US strikes amid rapidly escalating tensions between the two countries.

The latest military action came after US President Donald Trump vowed to punish Iran following the deaths of American service members. Trump said Iran had been hit "very hard" during the previous night's strikes, which he said were carried out "in honour" of three US soldiers recently killed in attacks linked to the conflict.

According to Trump, the earlier strikes targeted Iranian military and communications facilities as Washington intensified its campaign against Tehran.

Pentagon Identifies Two Soldiers Killed In Jordan

US Central Command (Centcom) said on X that the latest strikes targeted Iranian military command centres, maritime assets, missile and drone launch sites, and air defence systems. It added that commercial shipping continued to move through the Strait of Hormuz despite the heightened tensions.

On Tuesday night, the US Department of Defense identified two of the American soldiers killed in the Iranian strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan over the weekend. They were Pvt Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Texas, and Lt Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Hawaii.

The Pentagon had earlier said three US soldiers were killed in recent attacks, with two dying in Jordan and another in Iraq.

ALSO READ | New Front In US-Iran War As Houthis Announce Saudi Naval Blockade

Iran Declares 'Full-Scale War' But Diplomacy Continues

Iran said it had targeted sites in Bahrain, Jordan and Syria, while President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that the country was now engaged in a "full-scale war" with the United States.

Despite the intensifying military confrontation, Tehran said diplomatic messages continued to be exchanged between the two sides through intermediaries, even after a ceasefire collapsed.

The simultaneous continuation of military operations and indirect diplomacy highlights the increasingly complex nature of the conflict.

ALSO READ | Netanyahu To Be Arrested During US Visit? Trump Reacts To Mamdani's Remarks

Conflicting Accounts Emerge Over Strait of Hormuz Incident

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that US strikes the previous night hit several cities, including Tabriz, Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini.

Iranian state media also reported that two oil tankers exploded while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed the vessels had been using what it described as an "unsafe and hazardous southern route" through the waterway before exploding and coming to a halt.

Centcom disputed the IRGC's account of the incident, offering a conflicting version of events as both sides continued to trade claims amid the escalating conflict.

Before You Go

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US launch another round of strikes on Iran?

The US launched strikes to

What were the targets of the latest US military strikes in Iran?

US Central Command (Centcom) specified that the strikes targeted Iranian military command centers, maritime assets, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems.

Have any American soldiers been killed in the recent conflict?

Yes, three US soldiers were killed in recent attacks; two in Jordan and one in Iraq. Pvt Isabella Gonzales and Lt Tyler James Feehan were identified among those killed.

Is diplomacy still ongoing between the US and Iran despite the military actions?

Yes, despite the escalating military confrontation, diplomatic messages continue to be exchanged. These communications are conducted between the two sides through intermediaries.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Jul 2026 07:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict US IRan War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran As Trump Vows Retaliation For Fallen Soldiers
US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran As Trump Vows Retaliation For Fallen Soldiers
World
New Front In US-Iran War As Houthis Announce Saudi Naval Blockade
New Front In US-Iran War As Houthis Announce Saudi Naval Blockade
World
Netanyahu To Be Arrested During US Visit? Trump Reacts To Mamdani's Remarks
Netanyahu To Be Arrested During US Visit? Trump Reacts To Mamdani's Remarks
World
President Murmu arrives in North Macedonia; first visit by any Indian head of state
President Murmu arrives in North Macedonia; first visit by any Indian head of state
Advertisement

Videos

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament
Capital Watch: Security Tightens Near Parliament as Protesters Reach Close to Complex
Breaking Now: Protesters Reach Near Parliament, Police Use Tear Gas to Control Situation
Parliament Watch: Monsoon Session Opens With Opposition Attack, Govt Calls for Constructive Debate
Political Pulse: Akhilesh Raises NEET Row as SP MPs March From Parliament to Jantar Mantar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget