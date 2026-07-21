India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessIpoSBI Funds Management IPO Listing Today: Shares Debut At Nearly 7% Premium

SBI Funds Management IPO Listing Today: Shares Debut At Nearly 7% Premium

SBI Funds Management shares made a firm market debut on Tuesday, listing above the IPO price after the issue was subscribed 41.66 times.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SBI Funds Management debuted with a nearly 7% premium.
  • Its IPO saw strong demand, subscribed over 41 times.
  • Market valuation exceeded Rs 1.25 lakh crore post-listing.

Shares of SBI Funds Management made a positive stock market debut on Tuesday, listing at nearly a 7 per cent premium to their issue price after the company's initial public offering (IPO) witnessed strong investor demand.

The stock was trading at Rs 622.50, up 2.05 per cent from its listing price, at around 11:11 AM, extending its gains during the first day of trading.

The company's market capitalisation stood at over Rs 1.25 lakh crore after listing.

Stock Opens Above IPO Price On Both Exchanges

SBI Funds Management shares opened at Rs 610 on the BSE, a premium of 6.27 per cent over the IPO price of Rs 574 per share. The stock later climbed to an intraday high of Rs 624.80, reflecting gains of 8.85 per cent over the issue price.

On the NSE, the stock debuted at Rs 613.30, marking a premium of 6.84 per cent against the IPO price.

IPO Attracted Strong Investor Interest

The Rs 9,812.91-crore public issue received subscriptions worth 41.66 times the shares on offer when bidding closed last week.

The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 545-574 per equity share and consisted entirely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 17.09 crore equity shares by existing shareholders State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi.

Ahead of the public issue, the company had also raised Rs 2,663 crore from anchor investors.

Also Read : US Imposes New 50% Tariffs On Canadian Goods; Wine, Dairy, Furniture Among Products Hit

Listing Below Grey Market Expectations

Despite a healthy debut on the exchanges, SBI Funds Management's listing was lower than grey market expectations, which had indicated a premium of around 16 per cent before the stock's market debut.

Established in 1987, SBI Funds Management is India's largest asset management company by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM).

As of March 31, 2026, the company managed Rs 12.51 lakh crore in mutual fund assets and held a 15.3 per cent share of the domestic mutual fund industry, according to information provided in its IPO documents.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did SBI Funds Management shares perform on their stock market debut?

SBI Funds Management shares debuted with a nearly 7% premium over their IPO price. They were trading at Rs 622.50, up 2.05% from the listing price, extending gains.

How much investor interest did SBI Funds Management's IPO attract?

The public issue received strong investor interest, being subscribed 41.66 times the shares on offer. It successfully raised Rs 9,812.91 crore.

What is SBI Funds Management's standing in the asset management industry?

Established in 1987, SBI Funds Management is India's largest asset management company by QAAUM. As of March 31, 2026, it managed Rs 12.51 lakh crore in mutual fund assets.

What was the IPO price and opening price for SBI Funds Management shares?

The IPO was priced between Rs 545-574 per equity share. Shares opened at Rs 610 on BSE and Rs 613.30 on NSE, both above the IPO price.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Jul 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPO SBI Funds Management Sbi Funds Management Ipo SBI Funds IPO Debut SBI Funds Listing Debut
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPO
SBI Funds Management IPO Listing Today: Shares Debut At Nearly 7% Premium
SBI Funds IPO Investors In Profit As Shares List At Nearly 7% Premium
IPO
Why A Brokerage Thinks NSE Shares Could Fall 26% Before The IPO
Ahead Of NSE IPO, Brokerage Recommends 'Sell', Cuts Fair Value To Rs 1,550
IPO
NSE IPO Is Finally Coming: Everything To Know About The Rs 30,000 Crore Mega Listing
NSE IPO Is Finally Coming: Everything To Know About The Rs 30,000 Crore Mega Listing
IPO
NSE IPO: Why India's Largest Stock Exchange Will List On BSE
Why NSE Shares Cannot Be Listed On NSE: The Rule Behind India's Biggest IPO
Advertisement

Videos

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament
Capital Watch: Security Tightens Near Parliament as Protesters Reach Close to Complex
Breaking Now: Protesters Reach Near Parliament, Police Use Tear Gas to Control Situation
Parliament Watch: Monsoon Session Opens With Opposition Attack, Govt Calls for Constructive Debate
Political Pulse: Akhilesh Raises NEET Row as SP MPs March From Parliament to Jantar Mantar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget