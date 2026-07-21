SBI Funds Management IPO Listing Today: Shares Debut At Nearly 7% Premium

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SBI Funds Management debuted with a nearly 7% premium.

Its IPO saw strong demand, subscribed over 41 times.

Market valuation exceeded Rs 1.25 lakh crore post-listing.

Shares of SBI Funds Management made a positive stock market debut on Tuesday, listing at nearly a 7 per cent premium to their issue price after the company's initial public offering (IPO) witnessed strong investor demand.

The stock was trading at Rs 622.50, up 2.05 per cent from its listing price, at around 11:11 AM, extending its gains during the first day of trading.

The company's market capitalisation stood at over Rs 1.25 lakh crore after listing.

Stock Opens Above IPO Price On Both Exchanges

SBI Funds Management shares opened at Rs 610 on the BSE, a premium of 6.27 per cent over the IPO price of Rs 574 per share. The stock later climbed to an intraday high of Rs 624.80, reflecting gains of 8.85 per cent over the issue price.

On the NSE, the stock debuted at Rs 613.30, marking a premium of 6.84 per cent against the IPO price.

IPO Attracted Strong Investor Interest

The Rs 9,812.91-crore public issue received subscriptions worth 41.66 times the shares on offer when bidding closed last week.

The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 545-574 per equity share and consisted entirely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 17.09 crore equity shares by existing shareholders State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi.

Ahead of the public issue, the company had also raised Rs 2,663 crore from anchor investors.

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Listing Below Grey Market Expectations

Despite a healthy debut on the exchanges, SBI Funds Management's listing was lower than grey market expectations, which had indicated a premium of around 16 per cent before the stock's market debut.

Established in 1987, SBI Funds Management is India's largest asset management company by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM).

As of March 31, 2026, the company managed Rs 12.51 lakh crore in mutual fund assets and held a 15.3 per cent share of the domestic mutual fund industry, according to information provided in its IPO documents.