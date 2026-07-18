Jung Kook Fans Call Out Juss Over 'Plagiarism' In Behgaya Music Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjabi singer Juss faces plagiarism claims for

Fans compared visuals to Jung Kook's

Online discussion calls for Big Hit Music to address allegations.

Neither Juss nor his label has addressed allegations.

Punjabi singer Juss has landed in the middle of a plagiarism debate after fans claimed that the visuals in his latest music video, Behgaya, closely resemble BTS member Jung Kook's solo releases Seven and 3D. The controversy gained momentum after viewers shared comparison clips on social media, pointing to similarities in multiple scenes, locations, and the overall visual treatment. Several fans have also questioned why neither the singer nor his music label has addressed the allegations or acknowledged any creative inspiration. The discussion continues to dominate online platforms, with many urging Big Hit Music to take notice of the claims.

Fans Spot Similarities

Soon after Behgaya was released, BTS fans began posting side-by-side comparisons with Jung Kook's Seven and 3D. Among the scenes drawing attention were an argument inside a retro-style restaurant, sequences filmed in a laundromat, and rain-soaked dance moments. Many users argued that the resemblance extended beyond inspiration, pointing to similarities in framing, locations, and the overall visual presentation.

Wtf is this... Shouldn’t we report it to HYBE ?? Just asking.. pic.twitter.com/PNejhR5czU — Team INDIA 🇮🇳 (Indian BTS ARMY) (@teamindiaforbts) July 17, 2026

Reacting on X, one fan wrote, “This literally feels like Jungkook's 3D and Seven MVs mixed with barely anything original added. Did y'all seriously think no one would notice?” Another user commented, “I don't see Jungkook and his team in the credits ???? THIS IS SOO UNPROFESSIONAL AND MAD DISRESPECTFUL.” A third added, “But??? He didn't even try to hide it."

Hello @HYBEOFFICIALtwt@bts_bighit

BEHGAYA (Official Video)

JUSS (Saregama Punjabi)

Copy of jungkook's Seven & 3D music vedio 😤all scenes, visual concepts, camera angles, and the overall presentation appear very similar to Seven&3D .There have no visible credit to JungKook. pic.twitter.com/d5lqtPaZGX — MniFs (@mniFs06) July 16, 2026

Another post read, “Bro really thought he could sneak Jungkook's seven and 3D concepts into his MV and we wouldn't notice?” Several fans also tagged Big Hit Music, asking the agency to look into the alleged similarities. The comments section of Behgaya on YouTube has also been flooded with posts accusing the makers of plagiarism.

Jung Kook's Solo Success

Jung Kook launched his solo career in July 2023 with Seven featuring Latto, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also reached No. 3 on the UK's Official Singles Chart, becoming the first song by an Asian solo artist to top the Billboard chart. He followed it up with a 3D featuring Jack Harlow later that year. Both songs received widespread praise for their music videos and helped establish Jung Kook as a successful solo performer beyond BTS.

Who Is Punjabi Singer Juss?

Juss made his debut in 2022 with Koi Mere Warga before building a loyal fan base through songs such as Safar. Over the past few years, he has become one of Punjabi music's emerging voices, known for his collaborations with producer MixSingh.

His breakthrough came with Suniyan Suniyan, which became a major streaming and social media hit in 2024. He has since released tracks including Mera Mann, Tu Jo Mileya, Umraan Lameriyan, DRIPPY, Khulle Aasmaan and Tera Khwab. Neither Juss nor his music label has responded publicly to the plagiarism allegations so far. As the debate continues online, fans remain divided over whether the similarities amount to inspiration or outright copying.