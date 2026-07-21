Sonam Wangchuk's Blood Sugar Low; Taking ORS, Potassium Supplements

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk's condition is currently stable, though he remains under close medical supervision, doctors said. According to the latest medical update, his blood sugar levels continue to remain below the normal range. Tests have also revealed a potassium level of 3.2 mEq/L, along with anaemia and a low white blood cell count.

Doctors said Wangchuk requires continuous monitoring and regular medical evaluation due to his prolonged fast and dehydration.

Also Read: Multiple Fronts Open In Delhi As Farmers Gather At Shambhu Border Amid CJP Protest; Security Tightened

He is currently taking oral rehydration solution (ORS) and potassium supplements. However, despite repeated medical advice, Wangchuk has refused to receive intravenous (IV) fluids and glucose.

A team of specialists from Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS is overseeing his treatment.

The hospital said all necessary medical care is being provided and that Wangchuk's condition is being monitored round the clock.

CJP Protest In Delhi

Thousands of students, parents and supporters gathered near Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Sansad Chalo march, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The protesters, carrying the national flag and placards, raised slogans including "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Jai Bhim", "Vande Mataram" and "Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa Do". The crowd included school and college students, parents and senior citizens, with some participants even dressed in cockroach costumes.

Police used barricades, lathis and tear gas shells to stop protesters from marching towards Parliament, leading to demonstrations at multiple locations in central Delhi.