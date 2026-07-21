Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP protest continued at Jantar Mantar amid heightened security.

Delhi High Court monitors Sonam Wangchuk's health, seeking medical reports.

Police registered FIR for Monday's violence, injuring many personnel.

Jantar Mantar Protest news: Delhi's Jantar Mantar remained under heightened security on Tuesday as members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) resumed their protest following a day of clashes that led to injuries, detentions and an FIR. Despite rain slowing activity in the morning, demonstrators returned to the site, with party leaders vowing to continue their agitation. The protest has also drawn attention to activist Sonam Wangchuk's health, with the Delhi High Court monitoring developments after his hospitalisation.

CJP Protest Continues Under Tight Security

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke and party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka reached Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning to continue the sit-in. Although rain affected the start of the day's programme, protest activities gathered momentum as the weather improved, with supporters raising slogans and addressing the gathering.

Security remained significantly enhanced across the protest venue following Monday's unrest. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed around Jantar Mantar, while additional barricades were installed to regulate movement and prevent any further escalation. Dipke continued to stay at the protest site, maintaining his sit-in despite the increased police presence.

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke continues his sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Op46K4nxqb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026

ALSO READ: 'Will Continue Fasting': Sonam Wangchuk After CJP Protesters Clash With Police

Delhi HC Seeks Wangchuk's Medical Reports

Attention has also shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where activist Sonam Wangchuk is undergoing treatment under close medical supervision. Security arrangements outside the hospital were strengthened, according to visuals released by news agency PTI.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court directed Safdarjung Hospital to submit Wangchuk's pathology reports along with updated medical bulletins. The court is scheduled to consider on Tuesday a plea filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, seeking permission to shift him to a private hospital for further treatment.

ALSO READ: CJP Alleges Woman Critically Injured During Lathi-Charge As Sit-In Continues Into Second Day

Police Register FIR After Monday's Violence

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against unidentified individuals in connection with incidents of vandalism reported near Connaught Place during Monday's protest.

Despite police action, Dipke, along with Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, returned to the demonstration site on Monday evening with hundreds of supporters. The group reoccupied the stage area after it had been dismantled by authorities, even though electricity to the site had been disconnected.

Reaffirming the party's stand, Ranka said the protest would continue indefinitely "till union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns." Later, he appealed on X for portable microphones, medical kits, brooms and a torch, explaining that the torch was needed specifically "owing to no light on the ground."

The latest developments come after Monday's "Sansad Chalo" march descended into violence. According to Delhi Police, more than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, sustained injuries during the clashes, while around 70 protesters were detained.