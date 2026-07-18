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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAnuradha Paudwal Faces Backlash Over LGBTQ Remarks: 'How Are They Contributing To Society?'

Anuradha Paudwal Faces Backlash Over LGBTQ Remarks: 'How Are They Contributing To Society?'

Anuradha Paudwal has sparked backlash after questioning the LGBTQ community's contribution to society during a podcast. Her remarks on marriage and LGBTQ rights have drawn widespread criticism, with many social media users calling the comments insensitive and misinformed.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal questioned LGBTQ contributions in a podcast.
  • Her remarks sparked widespread social media criticism for insensitivity.
  • Users defended LGBTQ community's value, sparking inclusion debates.

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal has come under criticism after comments she made about the LGBTQ community during a recent podcast interview resurfaced online. Speaking about marriage and changing social values, the singer questioned the contribution of the LGBTQ community to society, prompting strong reactions across social media. Many users accused her of making insensitive and uninformed remarks, while others defended the importance of equal rights and representation. Clips from the interview have since been widely shared, with several people expressing disappointment over her views. The debate has once again reignited conversations around inclusion, equality and public responsibility.

Podcast Remarks Trigger Debate

During an appearance on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube podcast, Anuradha Paudwal was asked whether she felt the institution of marriage had weakened in India over the years.

 
 
 
 
 
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Responding to the question, she said, “The sanctity isn't left in marriage. The reason is the rights given to the LGBTQ community. How are they contributing to society? I would like to know. In what way are they contributing? It is fine until a girl and a boy get married and start a family; they are doing it the right way. But with the LGBTQ community… I keep seeing such things every few days. How is it contributing to the welfare of society? Maybe I have missed a point, but how are they contributing to society?" 

The comments quickly gained attention online, with many viewers criticising the singer's views.

Social Media Pushes Back

Several social media users challenged Paudwal's remarks, arguing that sexual orientation has no bearing on a person's contribution to society. One user wrote, “Well… I'll tell you how they are contributing. They are willing to legally get married, legally adopt children who were thrown away by HETERO sexual people, and that says everything! STOP GIVING MICROPHONES to anyone and everyone…”

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Another commented, “This is like asking 'How do left-handed people contribute to society?' Being gay is a sexual orientation, not a profession or a social role. Gay people contribute to every field of life. The real measure of a person is their character, compassion, and work—not whom they love.” 

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Another social media user said, “@paudwal.anuradha_official you have definitely missed not 'a point' but many points...", while another added, “Ma'am, homosexuals are contributing in the same way as heterosexuals are. They are doctors, engineers, artists, and taxpayers." Some also expressed disappointment as fans, with one person writing, “Wow! This has shaken me. I don't ever want to listen to her songs anymore. From being her fan to hating her. She's in her JK Rowling era."

Anuradha Paudwal's Career

Anuradha Paudwal began her playback singing journey with a shloka in the 1973 film Abhimaan. She later sang for films including Kalicharan, Aap Beati and Hero, before becoming one of the leading voices of the 1990s with chartbusters from Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi and Saajan. In recent years, she has largely been associated with devotional music.

The podcast clip continues to circulate online, fuelling debate over Paudwal's remarks. The singer has not publicly responded to the criticism at the time of writing.

 

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What comments did Anuradha Paudwal make that caused controversy?

Anuradha Paudwal questioned the LGBTQ community's contribution to society during a podcast interview. She suggested that the rights given to the LGBTQ community negatively impact the sanctity of marriage.

Where did Anuradha Paudwal make these remarks?

She made the comments during an appearance on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube podcast. Clips from the interview have since been widely shared online.

How did social media users react to her statements?

Many users criticized her remarks, calling them insensitive and uninformed. They argued that sexual orientation has no bearing on a person's contribution to society.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anuradha Paudwal LGBTQ Community Social Media Backlash LGBTQ Remarks Anuradha Paudwal Controversy Shubhankar Mishra Podcast
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