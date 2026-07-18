Anuradha Paudwal Faces Backlash Over LGBTQ Remarks: 'How Are They Contributing To Society?'

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal has come under criticism after comments she made about the LGBTQ community during a recent podcast interview resurfaced online. Speaking about marriage and changing social values, the singer questioned the contribution of the LGBTQ community to society, prompting strong reactions across social media. Many users accused her of making insensitive and uninformed remarks, while others defended the importance of equal rights and representation. Clips from the interview have since been widely shared, with several people expressing disappointment over her views. The debate has once again reignited conversations around inclusion, equality and public responsibility.

Podcast Remarks Trigger Debate

During an appearance on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube podcast, Anuradha Paudwal was asked whether she felt the institution of marriage had weakened in India over the years.

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Responding to the question, she said, “The sanctity isn't left in marriage. The reason is the rights given to the LGBTQ community. How are they contributing to society? I would like to know. In what way are they contributing? It is fine until a girl and a boy get married and start a family; they are doing it the right way. But with the LGBTQ community… I keep seeing such things every few days. How is it contributing to the welfare of society? Maybe I have missed a point, but how are they contributing to society?"

The comments quickly gained attention online, with many viewers criticising the singer's views.

Social Media Pushes Back

Several social media users challenged Paudwal's remarks, arguing that sexual orientation has no bearing on a person's contribution to society. One user wrote, “Well… I'll tell you how they are contributing. They are willing to legally get married, legally adopt children who were thrown away by HETERO sexual people, and that says everything! STOP GIVING MICROPHONES to anyone and everyone…”

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Another commented, “This is like asking 'How do left-handed people contribute to society?' Being gay is a sexual orientation, not a profession or a social role. Gay people contribute to every field of life. The real measure of a person is their character, compassion, and work—not whom they love.”

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