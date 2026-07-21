Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey led Monday box office earnings.

Dhamaal 4 maintained solid run, collected ₹3.25 crore.

Lenin, Welcome to the Jungle experienced significant drops on Monday.

Monday proved to be another crucial test for films currently running in cinemas, and Christopher Nolan's latest release The Odyssey emerged as the clear winner. While the Hollywood epic continued its impressive run at the Indian box office, Dhamaal 4 and Akhil Akkineni's Lenin witnessed noticeable drops in earnings. Meanwhile, Alpha and Welcome to the Jungle also struggled to bring in even a few lakhs. Here's a look at the Monday box office performance of these films.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to dominate the Indian box office. The film earned Rs 21.90 crore on its third day (Sunday), and although collections dipped on its first Monday, it still delivered a strong performance.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, The Odyssey collected Rs 8.35 crore on its fourth day, taking its four-day India total to Rs 69.65 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 11

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has maintained a solid run at the box office. The comedy entertainer collected Rs 96 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 5.50 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 12.75 crore on Day 10.

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As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the film earned Rs 3.25 crore on its second Monday (Day 11). With this, Dhamaal 4has taken its 11-day India total to Rs 127.75 crore.

Lenin Box Office Collection Day 11

Akhil Akkineni's Lenin has also delivered a respectable performance at the box office. However, on its second Monday, the film's earnings dropped into the lakhs.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Lenin collected Rs 0.68 crore on Day 11. This takes the film's 11-day India net collection to Rs 44.28 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle Box Office Collection Day 25

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle now appears to be running out of steam at the box office. The film saw a sharp slowdown on its fifth Monday, with collections slipping to the lakh range.

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As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the film earned Rs 0.11 crore on Day 25. With this, Welcome to the Jungle has reached a 25-day India total of Rs 133.11 crore.