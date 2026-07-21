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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesMonday Box Office Collection: 'The Odyssey' Dominates, 'Dhamal 4' And 'Welcome To The Jungle' Slow Down

Monday Box Office Collection: 'The Odyssey' Dominates, 'Dhamal 4' And 'Welcome To The Jungle' Slow Down

The Odyssey topped the Monday box office with Rs 8.35 crore, while Dhamaal 4, Lenin and Welcome to the Jungle witnessed expected weekday drops in collections.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey led Monday box office earnings.
  • Dhamaal 4 maintained solid run, collected ₹3.25 crore.
  • Lenin, Welcome to the Jungle experienced significant drops on Monday.

Monday proved to be another crucial test for films currently running in cinemas, and Christopher Nolan's latest release The Odyssey emerged as the clear winner. While the Hollywood epic continued its impressive run at the Indian box office, Dhamaal 4 and Akhil Akkineni's Lenin witnessed noticeable drops in earnings. Meanwhile, Alpha and Welcome to the Jungle also struggled to bring in even a few lakhs. Here's a look at the Monday box office performance of these films.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to dominate the Indian box office. The film earned Rs 21.90 crore on its third day (Sunday), and although collections dipped on its first Monday, it still delivered a strong performance.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, The Odyssey collected Rs 8.35 crore on its fourth day, taking its four-day India total to Rs 69.65 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 11

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has maintained a solid run at the box office. The comedy entertainer collected Rs 96 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 5.50 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 12.75 crore on Day 10.

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As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the film earned Rs 3.25 crore on its second Monday (Day 11). With this, Dhamaal 4has taken its 11-day India total to Rs 127.75 crore.

Lenin Box Office Collection Day 11

Akhil Akkineni's Lenin has also delivered a respectable performance at the box office. However, on its second Monday, the film's earnings dropped into the lakhs.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Lenin collected Rs 0.68 crore on Day 11. This takes the film's 11-day India net collection to Rs 44.28 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle Box Office Collection Day 25

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle now appears to be running out of steam at the box office. The film saw a sharp slowdown on its fifth Monday, with collections slipping to the lakh range.

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As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the film earned Rs 0.11 crore on Day 25. With this, Welcome to the Jungle has reached a 25-day India total of Rs 133.11 crore.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey perform on its first Monday?

The Odyssey collected Rs 8.35 crore on its fourth day, which was its first Monday. This brought its four-day India total to Rs 69.65 crore, making it the clear winner.

What were Dhamaal 4's earnings on its second Monday?

On its second Monday (Day 11), Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 3.25 crore. Its total India collection over 11 days reached Rs 127.75 crore.

How much did Akhil Akkineni's Lenin collect on its second Monday?

Akhil Akkineni's Lenin collected Rs 0.68 crore on its second Monday (Day 11). The film's 11-day India net collection stands at Rs 44.28 crore.

What was the box office performance of Welcome to the Jungle on its fifth Monday?

Welcome to the Jungle earned Rs 0.11 crore on its fifth Monday (Day 25). The film is now experiencing a sharp slowdown in its collections.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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Welcome To The Jungle Dhamaal 4 The Odyssey
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