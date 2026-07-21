PM Modi Breaks Silence On NEET Paper Leak, Promises Action As Oppn Prepares To Corner Govt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi assured strict action regarding NEET paper irregularities.

Thousands protested NEET paper leak; police denied lathicharge allegations.

Protesters demanded minister's resignation, compensation, and activist release.

Opposition plans to raise NEET leak in upcoming Parliament session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke publicly on the NEET paper leak controversy for the first time, assuring that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the irregularities.

Addressing a meeting of NDA MPs ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Modi said the government was sensitive to students' concerns and committed to ensuring justice. His remarks came a day after thousands of protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability from the Centre over the exam paper leak row.

The Prime Minister said the government had acted promptly after the issue came to light and assured that measures would be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring. He also appealed for the matter not to be politicised.

Opposition Plans To Raise Issue In Parliament

The Opposition, including the Congress, has said it will raise both the alleged lathi-charge on protesters at Jantar Mantar and the NEET paper leak controversy during the Monsoon Session.

Thousands of people gathered under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday after the organisation called for a 'Sansad Chalo' march. Protesters attempting to march towards Parliament clashed with police.

While protesters alleged that Delhi Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, the police denied the allegation and maintained that no such had taken place.

ALSO READ | Abhijeet Dipke Claims Girl Critically Injured During Lathi-Charge; Apologises To Demonstrators

CJP Alleges Excessive Force During Protest

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed that police used excessive force against demonstrators attempting to march towards Parliament. He alleged that one woman was critically injured during the police action and is undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Delhi Police has not confirmed the allegation and has denied claims that officers carried out a lathi-charge during the protest.

The protest over the examination paper leak has continued at Jantar Mantar, with demonstrators demanding action from the government.

ALSO READ | Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj 'Attacked' By Delhi Police During Jantar Mantar Protest, Claims CJP

CJP Leaders Meet Nadda, Reiterate Demands

In the first formal engagement between the protesters and the government, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and chief spokesperson Saurav Das met Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday.

Following the meeting, Das said the delegation reiterated three key demands before the minister: the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of more than 20 NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following reports of the paper leak, and the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by police on Sunday.

Das said the protest would continue until Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Union education minister.