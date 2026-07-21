Top Delhi Cops Among 118 Policemen Injured As CJP Protest Turns Violent; 70 Protesters Detained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Violent CJP march in Delhi injured over 118 police personnel.

Protesters attacked police, damaged public property and vehicles.

Seventy protesters detained; FIR filed for violence, property damage.

More than 118 Delhi Police personnel, including several senior officers, were injured on Monday after the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march turned violent in the New Delhi area, police said. The violent protest resulted in the detention of around 70 protesters.

In a statement, Delhi Police alleged that protesters displayed "unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour", attacked security personnel, damaged government vehicles and public property, and attempted to breach police barricades despite repeated warnings.

"During today's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force," the statement said.

According to the police, protesters pelted stones and other objects at security personnel, vandalised police and government vehicles, and damaged public property, posing a serious threat to law and order.

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Senior Officers Among Injured

Police said the injured included officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner, besides several women police personnel.

Around 60 protesters were also reported to have sustained injuries during the clashes. Police said the medico-legal examination (MLC) of the remaining injured personnel was underway.

Vehicles Damaged, FIR Being Registered

Delhi Police said the violence resulted in extensive damage to public property, with around 15 to 20 government vehicles allegedly vandalised.

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Around 70 protesters have been detained, and legal proceedings are being initiated. Police said an FIR is being registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws for offences including rioting, assault on public servants and damage to public property.

Reiterating its commitment to maintaining law and order, Delhi Police said strict action would be taken against those found involved in the violence.

(With inputs from PTI)