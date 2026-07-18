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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Niharika NM, Raghav Juyal, Rhea Chakraborty And Others Spotted In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Niharika NM, Raghav Juyal, Rhea Chakraborty And Others Spotted In Mumbai

Celebs Neena Gupta, Niharika NM, Raghav Juyal, and Kunal Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai enjoying their me time.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
Celebs Neena Gupta, Niharika NM, Raghav Juyal, and Kunal Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai enjoying their me time.

celebsities spotted in Mumbai.

1/6
Rhea Chakraborty was snapped at the Mumbai airport, wearing monochromatic cream-colored hoodie and sweatpants set for comfort.
Rhea Chakraborty was snapped at the Mumbai airport, wearing monochromatic cream-colored hoodie and sweatpants set for comfort.
2/6
Kunal Kapoor spotted at Mumbai Airpot, wearing a bright blue Hellstar Warm Up T-shirt featuring a large graphic print on the front.
Kunal Kapoor spotted at Mumbai Airpot, wearing a bright blue Hellstar Warm Up T-shirt featuring a large graphic print on the front.
3/6
Raghav Juyal spotted at mithibai college, wearing a green Superdry Patched M65 jacket while promoting his film
Raghav Juyal spotted at mithibai college, wearing a green Superdry Patched M65 jacket while promoting his film "Bhai Tera Superstar Hai".
4/6
Esha Deol was spotted at the airport, wearing a blue shirt with a dog embroidered on the chest pocket.
Esha Deol was spotted at the airport, wearing a blue shirt with a dog embroidered on the chest pocket.
5/6
Neena Gupta was recently spotted in Mumbai wearing a casual black button-up shirt paired with black shorts and comfortable black loafers.
Neena Gupta was recently spotted in Mumbai wearing a casual black button-up shirt paired with black shorts and comfortable black loafers.
6/6
Niharika NM spotted at mithibai college, wearing a black, strapless corset-style top paired with a draped black skirt.
Niharika NM spotted at mithibai college, wearing a black, strapless corset-style top paired with a draped black skirt.
Published at : 18 Jul 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raghav Juyal Rhea Chakraborty Niharika NM Esha Deo

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