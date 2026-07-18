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Celeb Spotted | Niharika NM, Raghav Juyal, Rhea Chakraborty And Others Spotted In Mumbai
Celebs Neena Gupta, Niharika NM, Raghav Juyal, and Kunal Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai enjoying their me time.
celebsities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Niharika NM, Raghav Juyal, Rhea Chakraborty And Others Spotted In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Niharika NM, Raghav Juyal, Rhea Chakraborty And Others Spotted In Mumbai
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