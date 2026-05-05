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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionHouse Help Wins West Bengal's Ausgram; Worked In 4 Houses

House Help Wins West Bengal's Ausgram; Worked In 4 Houses

She had contested the same seat in 2021 but lost to TMC’s Abhedananda Thander by around 11,000 votes.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 May 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Domestic worker Kalita Majhi won Ausgram Assembly seat.
  • Majhi defeated TMC candidate Shyama Prasanna Lohar.
  • BJP forms first government in West Bengal on May 9.
  • PM Modi calls BJP's West Bengal win 'historic'.

The victory of BJP candidate Kalita Majhi has drawn as much attention as the defeat of Mamata Banerjee. A domestic worker who earned between Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,000 a month, Majhi pulled off a stunning upset by defeating the TMC to win the Ausgram Assembly seat -- one of the most talked-about results of the 2026 elections.

Majhi contested from the Ausgram constituency in East Burdwan district. She worked in multiple households as a domestic help, while her husband, Subrata Majhi, is a water pipeline mechanic. The couple has a son who studies in Class 8.

In a significant turnaround, Majhi defeated TMC candidate Shyama Prasanna Lohar by 12,535 votes. The Ausgram seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. Notably, she had contested the same seat in 2021 but lost to TMC’s Abhedananda Thander by around 11,000 votes. This time, she reversed her fortunes with a decisive win.

Her rise has also been acknowledged at the national level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier praised her, saying she represents dignity and service, and stands as an inspiring example in public life.

Also Read: First BJP Govt To Take Oath In West Bengal On May 9

West Bengal Oath Ceremony

The first BJP government in West Bengal will form the government on May 9 (Saturday), coinciding with Rabindranath Tagore's birthday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party swept aside the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), bringing an end to Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year tenure in power. The victory marks the BJP’s first time forming a government in the state, long considered one of the Opposition’s strongest bastions in eastern India.

Reacting to the win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the result as “historic,” saying it signals the beginning of a new phase for Bengal. Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, he said the mandate reflects people’s desire for change and a future free from fear.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Ausgram Assembly seat in the 2026 elections?

BJP candidate Kalita Majhi won the Ausgram Assembly seat, defeating the TMC candidate Shyama Prasanna Lohar by 12,535 votes.

What was Kalita Majhi's background before winning the election?

Kalita Majhi worked as a domestic worker, earning between Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,000 per month, and had previously contested the same seat in 2021.

When will the first BJP government in West Bengal take oath?

The first BJP government in West Bengal will form the government on May 9, which coincides with Rabindranath Tagore's birthday.

How significant is the BJP's victory in West Bengal?

The BJP's victory marks their first time forming a government in West Bengal, ending Mamata Banerjee's 15-year tenure and her party's stronghold.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ausgram Elections 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Results 2026 Kalita Majhi BJP Bengal Maid BJP
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