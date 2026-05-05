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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionFirst BJP Govt To Take Oath In West Bengal On Rabindranath Tagore's Birthday On May 9

First BJP Govt To Take Oath In West Bengal On Rabindranath Tagore's Birthday On May 9

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, PM Modi said the mandate reflects people’s desire for change and a future free from fear.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 May 2026 11:37 AM (IST)

The first BJP government in West Bengal will form the government on May 9 (Saturday), coinciding with Rabindranath Tagore's birthday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party swept aside the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), bringing an end to Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year tenure in power. The victory marks the BJP’s first time forming a government in the state, long considered one of the Opposition’s strongest bastions in eastern India.

Also Read: Who Are The 2 Muslim Leaders Who Defied BJP Wave In Bengal, Gave Congress A Lifeline?

PM Modi Calls Bengal Win Historic

Reacting to the win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the result as “historic,” saying it signals the beginning of a new phase for Bengal. Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, he said the mandate reflects people’s desire for change and a future free from fear.

Modi emphasised that the focus going forward should be on “change, not revenge,” calling for an end to political violence and urging a shift towards development-driven politics. He also credited women voters as a decisive force behind the outcome, suggesting that their support played a key role in reshaping the electoral landscape.

The result in Bengal stood out as part of a broader pattern across states, where several incumbent governments faced voter backlash. However, Bengal’s outcome was particularly significant, as it marked the collapse of a long-standing regional stronghold and a major breakthrough for the BJP in the east.

Also Read: Bengal Falls, South Rewires: BJP's Big East Breakthrough Meets Vijay's Tamil Disruption

 

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Elections 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Oath Ceremony BJP Oath Bengal
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