First BJP Govt To Take Oath In West Bengal On Rabindranath Tagore's Birthday On May 9

The first BJP government in West Bengal will form the government on May 9 (Saturday), coinciding with Rabindranath Tagore's birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party swept aside the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), bringing an end to Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year tenure in power. The victory marks the BJP’s first time forming a government in the state, long considered one of the Opposition’s strongest bastions in eastern India.

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PM Modi Calls Bengal Win Historic

Reacting to the win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the result as “historic,” saying it signals the beginning of a new phase for Bengal. Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, he said the mandate reflects people’s desire for change and a future free from fear.

Modi emphasised that the focus going forward should be on “change, not revenge,” calling for an end to political violence and urging a shift towards development-driven politics. He also credited women voters as a decisive force behind the outcome, suggesting that their support played a key role in reshaping the electoral landscape.

The result in Bengal stood out as part of a broader pattern across states, where several incumbent governments faced voter backlash. However, Bengal’s outcome was particularly significant, as it marked the collapse of a long-standing regional stronghold and a major breakthrough for the BJP in the east.

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