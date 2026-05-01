TMC is challenging the appointment of only Central government and PSU employees as counting supervisors, arguing it raises concerns about impartiality and excludes state government officials.
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West Bengal Election: TMC Moves SC Against EC Order On Vote Counting Staff After HC Setback
TMC moves Supreme Court against EC’s decision to deploy only Central/PSU staff for vote counting. Calcutta HC upheld the move, calling bias fears baseless and within ECI’s powers.
- TMC challenges Election Commission's counting supervisor appointments in Supreme Court.
- Calcutta High Court previously upheld EC's authority to appoint central staff.
Before You Go
Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has the Trinamool Congress (TMC) challenged the Election Commission's decision in the Supreme Court?
What was the Calcutta High Court's ruling on the TMC's plea?
The Calcutta High Court dismissed TMC's plea, upholding the Election Commission's authority to deploy Central government and PSU staff for vote counting.
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