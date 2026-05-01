West Bengal Election: TMC Moves SC Against EC Order On Vote Counting Staff

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Election Commission’s decision to appoint only Central government and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employees as counting supervisors during vote counting. The party argued that the move raises concerns over impartiality and sidelines state government officials.

Calcutta HC Rejected TMC's Plea

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had dismissed TMC’s plea against the directive, upholding the Election Commission of India’s authority to deploy Central government and PSU staff as counting supervisors and assistants for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

In its observations, the High Court ruled that such appointments fall within the ECI’s discretion and are not unlawful. It rejected apprehensions that Central government personnel would act under political influence, noting that these were unsubstantiated claims. The court added that any grievance could be addressed through an election petition under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

WB CEO Welcomes HC Decision

Welcoming the verdict, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said the decision reaffirmed that no political party can dictate the composition of election staff, adding that the Returning Officer has the authority to decide appointments during the counting process.

The development comes amid heightened political tensions in the state. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the deployment of “outsiders” and central forces during polling was being used to target TMC workers. She also claimed instances of arrests and alleged excesses by security personnel.

Separately, a Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma from his role as Police Observer, further intensifying the ongoing electoral contest in West Bengal.