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HomeNewsIndiaWest Bengal Election: TMC Moves SC Against EC Order On Vote Counting Staff After HC Setback

West Bengal Election: TMC Moves SC Against EC Order On Vote Counting Staff After HC Setback

TMC moves Supreme Court against EC’s decision to deploy only Central/PSU staff for vote counting. Calcutta HC upheld the move, calling bias fears baseless and within ECI’s powers.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 01 May 2026 08:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC challenges Election Commission's counting supervisor appointments in Supreme Court.
  • Calcutta High Court previously upheld EC's authority to appoint central staff.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Election Commission’s decision to appoint only Central government and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employees as counting supervisors during vote counting. The party argued that the move raises concerns over impartiality and sidelines state government officials.

Calcutta HC Rejected TMC's Plea

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had dismissed TMC’s plea against the directive, upholding the Election Commission of India’s authority to deploy Central government and PSU staff as counting supervisors and assistants for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

In its observations, the High Court ruled that such appointments fall within the ECI’s discretion and are not unlawful. It rejected apprehensions that Central government personnel would act under political influence, noting that these were unsubstantiated claims. The court added that any grievance could be addressed through an election petition under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

WB CEO Welcomes HC Decision

Welcoming the verdict, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said the decision reaffirmed that no political party can dictate the composition of election staff, adding that the Returning Officer has the authority to decide appointments during the counting process.

The development comes amid heightened political tensions in the state. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the deployment of “outsiders” and central forces during polling was being used to target TMC workers. She also claimed instances of arrests and alleged excesses by security personnel.

Separately, a Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma from his role as Police Observer, further intensifying the ongoing electoral contest in West Bengal.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Trinamool Congress (TMC) challenged the Election Commission's decision in the Supreme Court?

TMC is challenging the appointment of only Central government and PSU employees as counting supervisors, arguing it raises concerns about impartiality and excludes state government officials.

What was the Calcutta High Court's ruling on the TMC's plea?

The Calcutta High Court dismissed TMC's plea, upholding the Election Commission's authority to deploy Central government and PSU staff for vote counting.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 08:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Election Commission Of India TMC Calcutta High Court .TMC TMC Moves Supreme Court
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