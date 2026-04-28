Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deployment intensifies political tensions ahead of elections.

An “encounter specialist” IPS officer, Ajay Pal Sharma, has been deployed in a Trinamool Congress stronghold in West Bengal ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections, triggering sharp political reactions.

Sharma, a senior officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as a police observer in South 24 Parganas, which includes Diamond Harbour, considered a key bastion of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over Deployment

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the move, alleging political intent behind the appointment.

"The BJP has sent their tested agents under the guise of observers. But it will not yield any results. Didi is in West Bengal, and Didi will remain," he wrote in a post on X.

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Yadav further stated, "At the right time, a thorough investigation will be conducted into all the criminal activities of the BJP and their associates, these 'agents of agendas', and strict action will be taken. They are actually members of the dark world, working as officers. We will not let them escape, nor will we let them go underground. They will be dragged in. They will have to face the consequences of their misdeeds. Criminals will not be spared in a democracy."

प. बंगाल में भाजपा ने ऑब्जवर के नाम पर रामपुर व संभल में टेस्ट किये हुए अपने एजेंट भेजे हैं लेकिन इनसे कुछ होने वाला नहीं। दीदी हैं, दीदी रहेंगी!



सही समय आने पर भाजपा और उनके संगी-साथियों के इन जैसे ‘एजेंडों के एजेंटों’ की सारी आपराधिक करतूतों की गहरी जाँच होगी और बेहद सख़्त… pic.twitter.com/MlQuCiSn3p — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 27, 2026

TMC Questions Election Commission’s Move

The Trinamool Congress also raised objections, questioning the neutrality of the appointment.

In a statement, the party said, "The commission has brought an 'encounter specialist' directly from Yogi Adityanath's state, Uttar Pradesh, to the electoral arena of Bengal."

It added, "The most surprising thing is that the commission has appointed him as the police observer of South 24 Parganas, which is known as the impregnable fort of leader Abhishek Banerjee."

The party further alleged, "Serious cases like breach of trust, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy were filed against this officer."

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About IPS Ajay Pal Sharma

Sharma, a 2011-batch IPS officer, is popularly known as “Singham” in Uttar Pradesh and has served in districts such as Noida and Rampur.

He was elevated to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in January 2025 and is currently posted as an Additional Police Commissioner in Prayagraj. Before joining the police service, he reportedly worked as a doctor.

The officer’s past has come under renewed scrutiny amid the controversy. Allegations cited by critics include a 2020 departmental probe related to a “cash for postings” case, which led to his suspension.

He has also faced accusations linked to alleged fake encounters, with complaints filed in the past at the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters. In one instance, a family alleged that a man was picked up and later killed in a staged encounter.

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Poll Atmosphere Intensifies

The row comes as West Bengal heads into the next phase of elections amid heavy security deployment, including central forces and police personnel.

Recent political rhetoric and enforcement actions have further heightened tensions on the ground, particularly in key constituencies like Diamond Harbour.

The controversy surrounding Sharma’s deployment has expanded into a broader political debate, with opposition parties questioning administrative neutrality during elections.

With campaigning intensifying, the issue is expected to remain a flashpoint in the run-up to the next phase of polling.