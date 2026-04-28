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HomeCitiesDawood Ibrahim's Aide, Drug Trafficker Salim Dola Deported To India After Arrest In Istanbul

Dawood Ibrahim's Aide, Drug Trafficker Salim Dola Deported To India After Arrest In Istanbul

Dola, a main accused in a major narcotics case, is currently being interrogated and is likely to be handed over to Mumbai Police.

By : Manoj Verma | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dawood associate Salim Dola deported from Turkey to India.
  • Key international drug trafficker now in Delhi police custody.
  • Dola's arrest follows joint Indian and Turkish intelligence operations.
  • Investigators seek details on Dola's extensive drug network.

Salim Dola, a close associate of underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim and a key figure in international drug trafficking, has been brought back to India following his arrest in Turkey. He landed at a technical airport in Delhi earlier in the day after being deported from Istanbul.

The operation was carried out through coordinated efforts between Indian intelligence agencies and international counterparts, marking a significant development in the crackdown on transnational narcotics networks.

Arrest in Turkey, Questioning Underway

Dola, identified as a major drug trafficker, was recently detained in Istanbul. He was subsequently deported to India aboard a special aircraft. Intelligence officials are currently interrogating him, and he is expected to be handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Authorities are likely to question him about the extent of his network and his links within India and abroad. He is a key accused in a major narcotics case being probed by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

His detention in Turkey followed a joint operation by the country’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and local police, reportedly based on an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued against him.

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Links to Dawood Network and Drug Trade

Investigators say Dola had direct links to Dawood Ibrahim’s network and played a crucial role in expanding drug trafficking operations in India. Reports suggest he was involved in running a large-scale narcotics trade worth thousands of crores annually.

Several illegal drug manufacturing units and labs linked to him have been uncovered across India. He is believed to have operated his network from Mumbai earlier and later from Dubai.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Crackdown on Network Intensifies

The latest deportation follows earlier actions against Dola’s network. In October 2025, the Mumbai Crime Branch brought back his close aide Mohammad Salim Sohail Shaikh, from Dubai. A month later, police also deported and arrested four of Dola’s family members, including his son Tahir Dola, from Dubai.

With Dola now in custody, investigators are expected to gain deeper insights into the operations of the syndicate and its international links.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Salim Dola?

Salim Dola is a key figure in international drug trafficking with direct links to Dawood Ibrahim's network. He has been arrested and deported to India.

Where was Salim Dola arrested and deported from?

Salim Dola was arrested in Istanbul, Turkey, and subsequently deported to India. He landed in Delhi after being brought from Istanbul.

What is Salim Dola accused of?

He is a major drug trafficker accused of expanding drug operations in India and running a large-scale narcotics trade. He is a key accused in a Mumbai Police narcotics case.

What actions have been taken against Salim Dola's network recently?

Besides Dola's deportation, his close aide Mohammad Salim Sohail Shaikh was brought back from Dubai, and four of Dola's family members were deported and arrested from Dubai.

Published at : 28 Apr 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
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Dawood Ibrahim Salim Dola
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