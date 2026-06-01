FIFA World Cup 2026 India Broadcaster Confirmed! Zee Entertainment Bags Long-Term Rights

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ZEEL secures broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Matches to air on Unite8 Sports and stream on Zee5.

ZEEL also acquired rights for 2030 World Cup, 2027 Women's World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 India Broadcast: Football fans in India now have clarity on where they can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited (ZEEL) officially securing the broadcasting rights for the tournament and several other FIFA events over the coming years. The 2026 edition of football's biggest competition, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada, will be shown on ZEEL's Unite8 Sports television network. Matches will also be available through live streaming on Zee5, giving viewers multiple ways to follow the action.

FIFA World Cup Finds New Home In India

The agreement extends beyond the upcoming tournament. ZEEL confirmed that it will broadcast the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cups, the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, and a range of FIFA competitions and documentary content through to 2034.

"We are excited to bring one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences. Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels, reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential," ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka stated.

Earlier this year, ZEEL launched four dedicated sports channels under its Unite8 Sports brand as part of its push into the sports broadcasting market.

The channels include Unite8 Sports 1 (Hindi), Unite8 Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Unite8 Sports 2 (English), and Unite8 Sports 2 HD (English).

These channels are set to become the primary destination for FIFA events in India, beginning with the 2026 World Cup.

Challenging Negotiations Behind The Rights Deal

Securing a broadcaster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup was not a straightforward process. Reports suggested that FIFA faced difficulties in reaching agreements with several major Indian broadcasters and streaming platforms.

One of the challenges reportedly stemmed from the tournament's North American hosting arrangement, which could result in less favourable match timings for viewers in India. Additionally, FIFA's initial valuation of the rights package reportedly complicated negotiations.

While the governing body is said to have lowered its asking price during discussions, reports indicated that offers remained significantly below expectations.

Despite those hurdles, ZEEL ultimately emerged as the successful bidder and will now oversee coverage of FIFA's marquee events in India for the remainder of the decade and beyond.