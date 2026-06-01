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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026 India Broadcaster Confirmed! Zee Entertainment Bags Long-Term Rights

FIFA World Cup 2026 India Broadcaster Confirmed! Zee Entertainment Bags Long-Term Rights

Indian football fans will be able to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 on ZEEL's new sports channels and Zee5 after the broadcaster secured long-term rights.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ZEEL secures broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026.
  • Matches to air on Unite8 Sports and stream on Zee5.
  • ZEEL also acquired rights for 2030 World Cup, 2027 Women's World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 India Broadcast: Football fans in India now have clarity on where they can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited (ZEEL) officially securing the broadcasting rights for the tournament and several other FIFA events over the coming years. The 2026 edition of football's biggest competition, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada, will be shown on ZEEL's Unite8 Sports television network. Matches will also be available through live streaming on Zee5, giving viewers multiple ways to follow the action.

FIFA World Cup Finds New Home In India

The agreement extends beyond the upcoming tournament. ZEEL confirmed that it will broadcast the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cups, the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, and a range of FIFA competitions and documentary content through to 2034.

"We are excited to bring one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences. Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels, reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential," ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka stated.

Earlier this year, ZEEL launched four dedicated sports channels under its Unite8 Sports brand as part of its push into the sports broadcasting market.

The channels include Unite8 Sports 1 (Hindi), Unite8 Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Unite8 Sports 2 (English), and Unite8 Sports 2 HD (English).

These channels are set to become the primary destination for FIFA events in India, beginning with the 2026 World Cup.

Challenging Negotiations Behind The Rights Deal

Securing a broadcaster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup was not a straightforward process. Reports suggested that FIFA faced difficulties in reaching agreements with several major Indian broadcasters and streaming platforms.

One of the challenges reportedly stemmed from the tournament's North American hosting arrangement, which could result in less favourable match timings for viewers in India. Additionally, FIFA's initial valuation of the rights package reportedly complicated negotiations.

While the governing body is said to have lowered its asking price during discussions, reports indicated that offers remained significantly below expectations.

Despite those hurdles, ZEEL ultimately emerged as the successful bidder and will now oversee coverage of FIFA's marquee events in India for the remainder of the decade and beyond.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

You can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited's (ZEEL) Unite8 Sports television network and stream it live on Zee5.

Which FIFA events will ZEEL broadcast in India?

ZEEL will broadcast the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cups, the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, and other FIFA competitions and documentary content until 2034.

What are the new sports channels launched by ZEEL?

ZEEL launched four dedicated sports channels under the Unite8 Sports brand: Unite8 Sports 1 (Hindi), Unite8 Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Unite8 Sports 2 (English), and Unite8 Sports 2 HD (English).

Were there difficulties in securing broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup in India?

Yes, FIFA reportedly faced challenges in reaching agreements with Indian broadcasters due to less favourable match timings and initial valuation issues.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA FIFA World Cup 2026 World Cup Live Streaming Football India
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