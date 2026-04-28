TMC Worker Shot In North 24 Parganas Ahead of Bengal Elections, BJP-TMC Trade Blame

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC worker shot by bike-borne assailants in North 24 Parganas.

Victim critically injured, hospitalized after attack on Monday night.

TMC, BJP trade accusations over shooting on election eve.

Incident raises security concerns before West Bengal polls.

West Bengal Elections: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot at by unidentified bike-borne assailants in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, police said on Tuesday, intensifying tensions ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections.

The victim, Prosenjit Maulik alias Raja, sustained serious injuries in the attack, which took place on Monday night in Halisahar. He has been admitted to Kalyani JNM Hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Attack on Last Day of Campaigning

According to police, Raja, a resident of Khasbati North Road, was standing near Misri Pukur Road in Ward No. 9 when masked assailants opened fire at him. At least three rounds were fired, according to IANS.

One bullet struck him in the stomach, while two others hit his mobile phone, reportedly preventing further injury. Locals rushed to his aid and took him to hospital.

A large police contingent was deployed in the area soon after the incident, and an investigation has been launched. Authorities are conducting searches to trace the attackers.

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BJP, TMC Trade Charges

The incident has triggered a political war of words between the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bijpur TMC candidate Subodh Adhikari accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack, claiming it was driven by fear of electoral defeat. “This is the culture of the BJP. The attack was carried out out of fear,” he alleged.

However, BJP candidate Sudipta Das rejected the charge, suggesting the possibility of internal conflict within the ruling party. “The miscreants in the area are Trinamool supporters. It is not clear why the incident occurred,” he said.

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Security Concerns Ahead of Polls

The shooting has heightened concerns over law and order ahead of voting. Political tension in the area has escalated, with both parties accusing each other amid an already charged atmosphere.

West Bengal will vote in 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of Assembly elections on Wednesday, with counting scheduled for May 4.