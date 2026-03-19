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West Bengal Election 2026: The All India Trinamool Congress is facing immediate backlash following the release of its candidate list for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, with protests erupting across districts and senior leaders voicing sharp discontent over denied nominations. Within hours of the announcement, party offices in several constituencies witnessed angry demonstrations by workers and supporters. Discontent was especially pronounced among sitting MLAs and long-time party loyalists who were dropped or overlooked, exposing cracks within the party’s ranks ahead of a crucial electoral battle.

'The Party Has Betrayed Me': Tajmul Hossain Lashes Out

Among the most outspoken critics is Tajmul Hossain, Minister of State for MSME in Bengal cabinet and current MLA from Harishchandrapur. Denied a ticket this time, Hossain did not hold back his frustration. “I have followed all the party’s programs to the letter. Despite that, no ticket was given. Tickets were given to those who do not know the party’s policies. The party has betrayed me,” he said.

His reaction reflects a wider sense of resentment among several senior figures who believe their loyalty and years of service have been overlooked in favour of new entrants.

Rabindranath Ghosh Hints At Retirement

Another senior leader expressing disappointment is Rabindranath Ghosh, the party’s state vice-president and former MLA from Natabari. Having been denied a ticket, Ghosh indicated he may step away from politics sooner than expected.

“I thought I still had 5 to 7 years to retire, but I think I will have to retire before that. I fought for the people at the risk of my life. I wanted to retire well and with dignity, but that did not happen,” he said.

In an interview with ABP, he acknowledged feeling deeply hurt, while remaining non-committal about campaigning for the party. “People will tell. The future will tell,” he said when asked about the new candidate’s prospects. On his own role going forward, he added, “Let’s see. If the party wants it, then we will see.”

Massive overhaul signals generational shift

The scale of reshuffle in the candidate list is striking. The party has fielded 141 new candidates, while 135 sitting MLAs have been retained. Additionally, 15 legislators have been shifted to different constituencies, and 74 have been dropped altogether.

The list also underscores a push towards social representation and youth inclusion, with 47 minority candidates, 95 from SC/ST communities, and 42 candidates under the age of 40. This recalibration suggests a conscious attempt by the leadership to project renewal and inclusivity, even if it risks alienating sections of the old guard.

High-stakes poll battle ahead

The upcoming elections will be held in two phases—April 23 and April 29—with counting scheduled for May 4. As campaigning gathers pace, the Trinamool Congress now faces the twin challenge of containing internal dissent while presenting a united front to voters.

Whether the party’s strategy of injecting fresh faces and reshaping its candidate base pays off—or deepens internal fractures—will become clearer in the weeks leading up to polling day.