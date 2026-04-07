The results for the 2026 Assembly elections are scheduled to be announced on May 4.
How To Find Your Polling Booth Online Ahead Of Kerala, Puducherry & Assam Assembly Elections 2026
State-wise Assembly Elections 2026: Polling booths can change between elections. Before you head out to vote on April 9, take two minutes to confirm where your booth is using the NVSP portal.
Assembly elections 2026 are scheduled across Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry on April 9. The election process will cover a total of 824 assembly seats, with voting spread across multiple dates in April. Results are scheduled to be announced on May 4. In India, every voter is assigned a designated polling station, and with elections around the corner, knowing where to vote is important.
The good news is that finding your polling booth takes only a few minutes using a phone or computer.
How Can You Find Your Polling Booth For 2026 Assembly Elections?
The National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) is the primary platform for accessing voter records and polling station details. It works on both mobile and desktop browsers, and no login is required in most cases. The official portal can be accessed at https://voters.eci.gov.in/.
Here is how to find your polling booth, step by step:
- Visit https://voters.eci.gov.in/
- Click on "Search in Electoral Roll" on the homepage
- Choose one of two options: enter your EPIC (Voter ID) number along with your state, or enter your name, your relative's name, age, and district
- Submit the form
- Check the polling station details that appear on screen
- Note the booth name and full address
- Use the map link if available
- Download or print the voter slip for reference
Why Should You Check Your Polling Booth Before Election Day?
Polling stations are generally fixed, but changes can occur between elections due to booth relocations, ward revisions, or updates in voter rolls, which may alter a voter's assigned centre.
Arriving at the wrong polling station can lead to delays or even denial of entry. While carrying a voter slip is not compulsory, it can make the process smoother. Identification documents remain essential at the polling booth.
Polling will proceed in phases through April. Security deployment and logistical movement have already begun in several constituencies. Voters are advised to check their assigned booth early to avoid any last-minute confusion.